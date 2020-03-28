Shield your eyes, Blackhawks fans: Blues select Jonathan Toews in NHL 2006 redraft

Oh, oh no.

No, no no.

It's just so wrong.

Why, just why?

NHL.com's staff recently conducted a do-over of the 2006 NHL Draft, the year the Blackhawks selected Jonathan Toews No. 3 overall, as you know. That year, the rival St. Louis Blues held the No. 1 pick and selected defenseman Erik Johnson.

Not in this hypothetical.

With plenty of hindsight bias, St. Louis selects Toews with the top pick, leaving the Blackhawks to select forward Niklas Backstrom (No. 4 pick, Washington Capitals in actual draft) third.

We have a lot of questions, @NHL...Number 1, how dare you? pic.twitter.com/XXdeOWwdN5 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) March 28, 2020

Nope, no thank you.

Thankfully for Hawks fans, Toews slipped a few spots and is in the midst of a decorated career in the Windy City.

Sorry, St. Louis. Thanks for leaving Toews, a three-time Stanley Cup champion captain, on the board.

