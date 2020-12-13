Shibuno favored as USWO heads to Monday finish

The 2020 major golf calendar will extend a little further.

Postponed from June because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Women's Open began Thursday at Champions Golf Club in Houston. While a two-course rotation has been used because of daylight limitations, the tournament has also had to battle inclement weather over the last three days.

Those issues came to a head Sunday, as play was halted before the final groups even teed off and subsequently suspended for the day. The field will return to the Cypress Creek Course Monday to decide the year's final major, with temperatures in the 50s and 15 mph winds expected.

A surprise winner last year at the AIG Women's British Open, Hinako Shibuno will hold a one-shot lead when play resumes. Shibuno sits in front despite a third-round 74, and after beginning the week as a longshot she is now a +160 betting favorite according to oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook.

Amy Olson trails Shibuno by a shot, and she is next on the odds list at +280 as she looks to capture her first professional victory. The top two players in the world rankings, Jin Young Ko and Sei Young Kim, are among a group of players four shots back at 1 over, while two-time major winner Lydia Ko sits three shots off the pace as she looks for her first win since 2018. Sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn are both also in the mix, with Ariya looking for her second U.S. Women's Open title in the last three years.

Here's a look at the updated odds heading into Monday's finish, as the top 12 leaders have yet to tee off in the final round:

+160: Hinako Shibuno (-4)

+280: Amy Olson (-3)

+1100: Moriya Jutanugarn (-1), Lydia Ko (E)

+1300: Sei Young Kim (+1)

+2000: Ariya Jutanugarn (E), Yealimi Noh (E)

+2200: Jin Young Ko (+1), Ji Young Kim2 (-1)

+2800: Megan Khang (E)

+4000: Kaitlyn Papp (a) (E), Hae Ran Ryu (+1)

+6000: Cristie Kerr (+2), A Lim Kim (+1)

+7000: Jongeun Lee6 (+2)

+12500: Lindsey Weaver (+2)

