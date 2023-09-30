SHG's clutch wideouts, Hillsboro's big upset top Week 6 takeaways for the Springfield area

Here are some of the top high school football takeaways for Week 6 from around Springfield.

Glenwood defense gives fighting chance

The first eight minutes were about as inauspicious as it comes.

Chatham Glenwood immediately stumbled into a 14-0 hole in the first quarter and was in grave danger of letting the game slip out of reach before halftime against Class 5A No. 5 Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The Titans’ prospects suddenly brightened on junior linebacker Colten Haacke’s fumble recovery just before the second period.

The defense ultimately kept Glenwood (4-2 overall, 3-2 Central State Eight Conference) in the fight with four turnovers in the 24-17 CS8 loss. That included two interceptions by senior defensive back Jack Dettro.

His second INT led to sophomore QB Colten Knoedler’s short TD run and a 21-10 deficit with 4 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter

Dettro now has five picks and one fumble recovery this season despite taking up football just last year.

“He's playing well, I'm proud of the way he's played,” Glenwood coach David Hay said.

The Titans trailed just 21-14 with under five minutes left after Knoedler spearheaded a 3-play, 26-second TD drive. He finished 10 of 19 for 126 yards and added a rushing score. Senior running back Jacob Ahlberg had 68 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

The defense nearly came away with one more turnover in the waning seconds, but SHG’s Christian Pollard was able to recover the fumble to melt the clock away.

SHG receivers come up big

Sacred Heart-Griffin coach John Allison said the offense was missing about four or five starters in the Cyclones’ 24-17 Central State Eight Conference win over rival Chatham Glenwood.

That included Seamus O’Brien and Jamarion Bardwell at receiver.

Seniors Josh McClain and Johnny Ramage stepped up in their absence.

The former quickly became senior QB Levi Hanauer’s favorite target and finished with five catches for 112 yards and a TD. Ramage supplied three catches for 71 yards as well.

McClain hauled in a dazzling one-handed catch for a pivotal 38-yard gain on third-and-10 early in the fourth quarter to reach near the red zone.

Hanauer later hit an open Ramage on fourth-and-10 to keep the chains moving and the clock ticking.

SHG ultimately setteld for a 27-yard field goal by Andrew Hofner and 24-10 advantage but most importantly forced Glenwood to expend all of its timeouts and keep the opposing offense off the field.

Hanauer finished 9 of 16 for 190 yards with one TD and three picks.

Hillsboro's rally stuns Pana in SCC

Hillsboro not only put itself in the running for a playoff spot, but it also all but dashed Pana's hopes of winning a South Central Conference title.

The Hiltoppers (3-3) scored 21 unanswered points, including the game-winner when Drake McSperritt rushed seven yards for a touchdown in overtime that gave Hillsboro a 28-21 victory.

Pana appeared to be in control when Isaiah Harbert scored three first-half touchdowns as the Panthers went into halftime with a 21-7 lead. Harbert finished with 161 yards on 30 carries.

But Hillsboro quarterback Jace Stewart came back with a 33-yard TD pass to Chase Knetzer, and Stewart's 7-yard touchdown run with 3:53 to go in the fourth quarter tied the game to send it to overtime. Stewart also scored the first touchdown for Hillsboro with a 34-yard run in the second period. He finished with 57 rushing yards and completed 3 of 9 passes for 42.

Hillsboro still has work to do to become playoff eligible, starting with an away game at Vandalia (4-2) and a home meeting against Carlinville (4-2). The Hiltoppers end the season at Piasa Southwestern (3-3).

Pana (4-2) has a home matchup against Gillespie (0-6) before going to Litchfield (3-3) and Staunton (2-4) with road games to conclude the season.

Williamsville's Kunz passes father-in-law

Aaron Kunz now holds the school record for most wins as a coach at Williamsville.

He surpassed his predecessor and father-in-law, Paul Jenkins, with his 179th career win in a 56-41 Sangamo Conference shootout victory over New Berlin.

The 3A No. 9 Bullets (5-1) led 42-22 at halftime.

Junior running back Braddock Cates had four rushing TDs while his brother, Josh, threw for three scores. Mason Lyttaker and Braylon Singer also scored twice.

Kunz is 179-50 over 21 seasons. That stretches includes 17 playoff appearances and a Class 3A state title in 2019.

Jenkins went 178-128 over 32 years at Williamsville. They are the only coaches to head the program history, stretching back to 1971.

Maroa, Greenville stay unbeaten

2A top-ranked Maroa-Forsyth survived its first major test with a 35-26 Sangamo Conference victory over 3A No. 6 Stanford Olympia.

Maroa (6-0) stopped a two-point conversion attempt to protect its lead, 28-26 in the fourth quarter and star senior quarterback Kaiden Maurer helped cement the win with a 25-yard TD pass to Grant Smith to maintain its sole lead in the conference standings.

Maurer went 19 of 28 for 254 yards and four TDs with one pick. He also ran for 96 yards and a score. Zayn Giles had six catches for 90 yards and a score while Smith had five receptions for 87 yards and two TDs.

Olympia (4-2) totaled 253 rushing yards.

Maroa hosts Williamsville at Walter Boyd Field next for Week 7 while 2A No. 9 Athens also looms in Week 9.

Greenville (6-0) extended its outright South Central Conference lead following a key 35-14 win over Vandalia. Pana also fell to Hillsboro 28-21 in overtime, handing the Comets a two-game cushion over second place.

Their remaining schedule includes Carlinville, Piasa Southwestern and North Mac.

Plains escapes, wins third straight

Pleasant Plains stopped Pittsfield on a 2-point conversion run with 3 minutes 32 seconds remaining in the fourth period and the Cardinals held on for a 28-26 victory in the Sangamo Conference.

After starting the season 0-3, Plains has reeled off three straight victories to get even at 3-3. Quarterback Danny Skelton finished with 299 all-purpose yards, throwing for 223 and rushing for 76 against Pittsfield. His 18-yard TD pass to Luke Bowsher with 11:30 to go in the game gave Plains a 28-20 lead.

Skelton also had a 65-yard TD pass to Carter Durako, who finished with four catches for 132 yards. Plains led winless Pittsfield (0-6) 21-14 at intermission after Colton Boon scored on a 3-yard run with 5:40 left in the first half.

The Cardinals still have a gauntlet schedule remaining with Stanford Olympia (4-2), Williamsville (5-1) and New Berlin (3-3) waiting to end the season.

