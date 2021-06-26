Sheyboygan's Schmidtke first-round leader at Ray Fischer Amateur

Jun. 26—JANESVILLE — Sheboygan's Maxwell Schmidtke turned in the best of several low scorecards to top the leaderboard after Friday's first round of the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course.

Play was halted for about an hour in the morning due to lightning in the area, according to tournament director John Jensen.

Hartland's Matthew Raub was the early clubhouse leader after turning in a 30-34-64. Raub's front nine card had six birdies.

But Schmidtke's card was one stroke better. He also birdied six holes on the front nine, and were it not for a bogey on No. 9, he'd have matched Raub's front-nine 30.

The rest of the top 10 after Friday's first round consisted of a two-way tie for third between Garrett Jones of Fitchburg (32-33 65) and Dustin Schwab of Lodi (33-32-65); a three-way tie for fifth between Nate Thompson of Greendale (32-34-66), Cameron Huss of Kenosha (31-35-66), and Ethan Wilkins of Sussex (32-34-66); and a three-way tie for eighth between Alwang Deang of Madison (35-32-67), Jacob Beckman of Middleton (32-35-67), and Nathan Dougherty of Lake Villa, Ill.

Burlington native and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is part of a 16-way tie for 35th after carding a 36-34-70.

Saturday's second round begins early for the golfers with late tee times on Friday.

The field will be cut to 70 plus ties after Saturday's second round. The tournament wraps up with a 36-hole marathon on Sunday.