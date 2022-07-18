Shey Peddy with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream

Reuters

Rolls-Royce said it would start testing this year a prototype of its UltraFan engine, the world's largest turbofan, which has been designed to be up to 25% more efficient than its first generation Trent engines. The demonstrator has a fan diameter of 140 inches, the biggest size viable for the widebody aircraft sector, UltraFan chief engineer Andrew Geer told reporters at Rolls' headquarters in Derby, central England, ahead of the Farnborough International Airshow, which opens on Monday. That is likely to be years away, however, as UltraFan will be "put on ice" after the testing finishes, with no further investment until Boeing or Airbus launch a new aircraft programme, chief executive Warren East told the Financial Times last year.