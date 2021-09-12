Shey Peddy with a Buzzer Beater vs. Connecticut Sun
Shey Peddy (Phoenix Mercury) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/11/2021
Paul Pierce let his Instagram followers know where he and ex-Celtics teammate Ray Allen stand ahead of his Hall of Fame induction.
Nine teams passed on Paul Pierce in the 1998 NBA draft, and if you think he doesn't remember each and every one of them, then you don't know Paul Pierce. The newly inducted basketball Hall of Famer called out by name - in order - the teams with the first nine picks that year and thanked them for allowing him to slip to the Boston Celtics. It added fuel to my fire,'' Pierce, who had been expected to go as high as No. 2 overall, said in his acceptance speech in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just cracked the top-10 in a new ranking from NBA.com.
The Lakers needed to rework Frank Vogel's staff.
Former Detroit Piston Blake Griffin talks to JJ Redick about his exit from the Pistons and addressed the dunking rumors.
We have listed the top players in this year’s edition of the game, per their ratings. Check them out below.
Chris Bosh on a 16-year-old LeBron James: "He was the best player I had ever seen."
Mark Cuban has spent years sparring with opponents, both imagined and real. But he has been strangely quiet on a new ruling in Texas Mark Cuban talks with Mavericks star player Luka Doncic after a game last season. Photograph: Tony Gutierrez/AP As a Texas law that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion continues to make shockwaves around the world, another measure in the state goes largely unnoticed. Effective as of last Wednesday, it requires any Texas professional sports team that receives st
Chris Webber, Rick Adelman and Yolanda Griffith were enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Could the Banner 17 squad beef finally be squashed with Pierce's induction into the Hall of Fame?
Obama, a basketball fanatic himself, took time to honor the Celtics icon.
Marc Gasol's time with the Los Angeles Lakers is officially over.
Natasha Howard (New York Liberty) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 09/11/2021
On Saturday, the Bulls' dynasty will produce another Hall of Famer as Toni Kuko takes his place among the game's greats.
Photos appeared to show Dante Exum with the Rockets in The Bahamas, and a report out of Australia suggests that a deal is coming.
The Sparks' Brittney Sykes talks about the art of defense, which has made her a Sparks mainstay and a potential nominee for defensive player of the year.
DeAndre Jordan reaffirms his relationship with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is deeper than basketball.