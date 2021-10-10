Shey Peddy with a 3 pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury

The Independent

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time. Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020. Per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the contractually-guaranteed purses for the pair’s second fight were $5million for each man.