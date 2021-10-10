Shey Peddy with a 3 pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Shey Peddy with a 3 pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10/10/2021
Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh was fined for his hit on Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater
Accepting a bit of drama comes with the territory, but this situation will loom even before the team has a chance to go through its own natural motions.
How much money do NBA referees make? Heres a look at salaries and more for NBA officials.
Georgia took the new No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot during the regular season for the first time since November 1982.
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
Kevin Harvick comments on the latest run-in between him and Chase Elliott and the Turn 1 wreck that ended the No. 4's playoffs.
Georgia returns to No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the first time since 2008 after Alabama's loss to Texas A&M.
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
Wisconsin dismisses RB Jalen Berger from the football program
Austin Ekeler didn't want to score, but the Browns wouldn't let him go down.
This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time. Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020. Per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the contractually-guaranteed purses for the pair’s second fight were $5million for each man.
The Buccaneers secured a big win on Sunday. Their quarterback incurred an injury along the way. Brady arrived at his post-game press conference with a wrapped right hand. He called it a “football injury” (Captain Obvious). He also said that, in his younger days, he would have hidden it from reporters. “Now I don’t care [more]
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6
Here's what you need to know as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the preseason.
Chase Elliott discusses his latest run-in with Kevin Harvick and bouncing back from that incident to advance to the Round of 8.
Any time an umpire is trending on social media, it isn't generally for a good reason.
Red Sox first baseman Kyle Schwarber had a little fun at his own expense after making a routine play in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.
This was a truly horrendous play from the Texans.
Phil Mickelson is now 3-for-4 on the PGA Tour Champions after holding off Miguel Angel Jimenez in Jacksonville.