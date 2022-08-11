Shey Peddy (21 points) Highlights vs. Lynx
Shey Peddy grabs 21 points as the Mercury fall short to the Lynx on Wednesday night.
The Lynx woke up in Phoenix Wednesday morning a half-game out of a playoff spot. It was there, right in front of them. This was thanks to Atlanta's loss Tuesday, which further jumbled the bottom of the WNBA standings filled with teams fighting for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx entered their game with the Mercury knowing a win would mean a flight back home in seventh place, playoff ...
