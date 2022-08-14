Shey Peddy with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
Shey Peddy (Phoenix Mercury) with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 08/14/2022
Here's a look at the 70 players who qualified for the second playoff event, the BMW Championship.
The former Celtics center met his now-wife at Gonzaga, their alma mater.
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
Zalatoris went from 86th place on Thursday to a wild playoff win to secure the inside track to the $18 million FedEx Cup prize.
A delayed penalty shook up the leaderboard and set up for a tightly-contested final round.
Zalatoris is no longer the best on the PGA Tour without a victory. Already a force in the majors, Zalatoris got that first win out of the way with clutch putts and smart decisions to beat Sepp Straka and capture the first FedEx Cup playoffs event. “It's hard to say, ‘About time,’ when it's your second year on tour, but it's about time," Zalatoris said.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss hasn't lost sight of her quest to leapfrog the Celtics in total NBA championships won.
What an interesting sequence of events.
Receiver Antonio Brown likely is finished with football. Or, perhaps more accurately, football likely is finished with Antonio Brown. Brown seemed to acknowledge he won’t be playing again with his recent (and bizarre) “Jesus at Red Rocks” social-media post, in which he said his only regret is not being able to watch himself play. But [more]
Jeremy Lin shared his early impression of Steph Curry when they played together on the 2010-11 Warriors.
Cameron Smith was assessed a two-stroke penalty for "improper placement of the ball" on the fourth hole in Saturday's third round in Memphis.
British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and it didn't get much easier from there. The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning his ball was still touching the red hazard line when he was taking a penalty drop on the par-3 fourth hole during the third round on Saturday. Smith signed for a 67 and was two shots behind.
Predicting the preseason AP Poll and rankings before they come out, changing up a previous version after the Coaches Poll was released.
The Warriors reportedly will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day, and Draymond Green and Ja Morant had the perfect response.
You've got to love that KD engages like no other.
The Panthers waived five players ahead of the preseason's first roster reduction deadline.
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
Cameron Smith's two-stroke penalty, assessed Sunday for an improper ball placement at PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, elicited a widespread reaction