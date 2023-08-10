'She's my why': Westside football's Jimmar Boston spurred to goals by his late mother

When Jimmar Boston doesn’t feel like waking up early, he hears his mother telling him to get moving.

When Boston doesn’t really want to go to a voluntary high school football summer workout or practice real hard in the fall because his body is still sore from the Friday before, he hears his mother.

“That’s what I think about every time I’m on the field,” Boston said. “She’s the reason I still play football. When I wake up in the morning, I’m hearing from my mom that I’ve just got to get up today.”

Tamara Nachay Dixon died unexpectedly last summer.

“She’s my why,” Boston said.

The standout wide receiver at Westside is No. 7 on the 864Huddle Dandy Dozen, a list of the Upstate’s top college prospects in the Class of 2024. Last season, Boston caught 34 passes for 699 yards with seven touchdowns; he snagged an interception on defense, too. He has offers from Virginia Tech and NC State.

Westside High senior Jimmar Boston, a Dandy Dozen wide receiver.

Dandy Dozen countdown: 12. Knai Cook, Byrnes; 11. Jayden Wilson-Abrams, Greenville; 10. Avery McFadden, Hillcrest; 9. Joshua Williams, Westside; 8. Steven O’Dell, Broome

Anderson/Pickens area players to watch: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Offensive line | Defensive line | Linebacker | Defensive back

“He’s an explosive guy. Very athletic,” Westside coach Brian Lane said. “He’s a guy that will make plays any time he gets his hand on the ball.”

Lane will make that happen early and often for a team that went 10-3 last season and averaged 37.9 points per game. Lane is in his first year at Westside but is known for his offensive creativity during previous stops at Byrnes, Woodruff and most recently Clover.

Westside has plenty of weapons, too, including standout junior quarterback Cutter Woods and fellow senior wide receiver Joshua Williams, a Chattanooga commit who led Westside last season with 42 catches for 883 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Williams has been closer than most to Boston through the tragedy. They are cousins.

“If he needed someone to talk to, I tried to be there for him," Williams said. "I wasn’t with him every second of the day. But I feel like when he was with me, he was handling it pretty well. I do feel like football helped him because he had so many more people to talk to.”

NEW SKIPPER: Daniel hires former Westside baseball coach Jarrod Payne to lead Lions

“My friends have helped me through it,” Boston said. “They didn’t let me spend a night alone for a long time. Somebody was at my house all the time. I leaned on them a lot. But I had to take a little break from football.

“... In the end, you’re just trusting God and you keep going.”

Boston’s nickname is "Tank," but he’s been called that for so long that "Jimmar" seems almost unfamiliar.

“I’ve been Tank since I was a baby,” he said.

Despite a moniker more suited for an offensive lineman, Tank is one of the fastest players in high school football. According to VVN Sports, Boston last season reached an in-game sprint speed of 22.2 mph. The only faster players were Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe (22.6 mph) and Florida State commit KJ Bolden (22.3 mph).

“In the game, my adrenaline is going and I can hit max speed,” Boston said. “Especially on fade balls coming out of a break. That’s like where I get my edge. A step behind them is all I need.”

And then he can almost hear Tamara Nachay Dixon cheering for him.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: How his late mother inspires Westside football's Jimmar Boston daily