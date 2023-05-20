'She's not a rookie': Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston shows promise in solid WNBA debut

Aliyah Boston isn't a rookie.

At least, not according to Indiana Fever teammate and five-year WNBA veteran Kelsey Mitchell.

"AB, she's not a rookie," Mitchell said following the Fever's season-opening 70-61 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday night. "She's a player. She'll compete, and I wouldn't want anybody else on my side — actually, I'll have any of my teammates around me any time of day. But AB, I can go to any war with her because she's going to compete."

Boston played her first regular season professional game Friday night as the Fever welcomed the Sun to an energized Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana Fever forward-center Aliyah Boston runs down court after scoring against the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

In her WNBA debut, the No. 1 pick nearly had a double-double, registering 15 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes.

As a shoo-in for the starting lineup, Boston played limited minutes in the Fever's two preseason games. In 16 minutes against the Chicago Sky, Boston totaled eight points and two rebounds. She played 18 minutes against the Dallas Wings in the Fever's second and final preseason game, again contributing eight points.

Still, Boston has a lot to learn about the physicality of the league, especially compared to the college game.

The 6-5 post fouled out of the preseason game against the Wings in just 18 minutes on May 13. On Friday night, she picked up her sixth foul with 45 seconds left.

"I'm not perfect yet, but I'm definitely going to improve," Boston said.

It's less about her, coach Christie Sides said, and more about her status.

"Aliyah is a competitor, she wants to win more than anybody in our locker room," Sides said. "This is her second game to foul out in, and it's really upset her because she feels like she's letting down the team. I told her from the beginning that she's not going to get any calls. That's just what happens to rookies... She's going to get better."

After a 13-point deficit earlier in the game, Boston helped mount a late push for the Fever in the fourth quarter, coming within three points of the Sun with two minutes left.

Despite the loss Friday, Boston is confident in herself and her teammates to not only improve, but be competitive in every game.

"This Indiana Fever team is a competitive team," Boston said. "No matter what the score looks like, we're not going to let it get to our heads. We're always going to compete."

