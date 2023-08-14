'She's going to make some history': Mountain Pointe freshman QB Amaya Moreno ready for flag, tackle football

Amaya Moreno is ready to make history.

She's hoping to win the starting quarterback job on Phoenix Mountain Pointe's freshman football team. At the same time, she'll be leading the school's flag football team at quarterback in the Arizona Interscholastic Association's first season having the sport sanctioned this fall.

"Mentally a challenge, going from practice to practice," Moreno said. "It's a lot of work, but I'm going to be way better this season."

The 11-man, tackle game with guys blitzing, rushing and trying to throw her off course will only make her that much sharper in the 7-man flag game. But she knows she hasn't won the starting job on the freshman tackle team yet. There's work ahead. She's in both playbooks constantly. And she's got the support of the coaches.

"I love both, and I'm blessed to be able to do both," Moreno said.

Mountain Pointe High School's Amaya Moreno speaks to members of the media during the Tempe Union High School District football media day at an Angry Crab Shack restaurant in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2023.

Mountain Pointe's flag team will enter the season on Aug. 29 ranked No. 5 in The Arizona Republic's Super 10, which combines both the 6A and 5A schools, from which there are 56 in the first season of the AIA. Head coach Sergio Ramirez has trust in Moreno to put this Pride on the map.

"The best thing about Amaya is not only her physical talents, but her football IQ is through the roof," Ramirez said. "We're not talking about boys versus girls. But just in general, as a football player, as an athlete, she can come in and grasp an offense in both tackle and flag just as easily. She's been playing tackle and flag for quite some time.

"The best part about it for us as a coach, as long as we can work out the time frame, she can come in, teach her an offense and she can pick it up quickly."

Mountain Pointe varsity football coach Eric Lauer, who will have his best team since returning to the program he helped build into one of the state's best under Norris Vaughan, is impressed by Moreno's grasp of the different offenses.

In flag, every player, including the center, is eligible to catch passes. In tackle, there are a set of skill players, from running backs to receivers and tight ends who are eligible to catch passes, while the linemen block.

"She's a stud," Lauer said. "She's so cerebral. She's played with boys before. She can do both. It's going to teach her to be sharp. She's able to push her offense. I'm excited for her. She's definitely going to take flag football and grow Arizona to another level."

The Tempe Union High School District on Thursday featured the six schools, sharing tables with selected players and coaches from both the tackle and flag teams during a football media day at the Angry Crab Shack restaurant.

Mountain Pointe High School's Amiya Dedrick speaks to members of the media during the Tempe Union High School District football media day at an Angry Crab Shack restaurant in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2023.

Moreno and her top receiver on the flag team, senior Amiyah Dedrick, were next to Christian Clark and Randle Parker at a table, answering questions from the media. Clark and Parker will be one of the best one-two running back tandems in Arizona this season.

But the Pride flag team believes it has a chance to win the first AIA championship, behind Moreno and Dedrick, who also plays linebacker.

"She has a good arm and she's a good leader," Dedrick said of Moreno.

Moreno has been working since elementary school days with Valley quarterback coaching guru Mike Giovando, whose clients include Spencer Rattler.

She said she always gravitated to quarterback, because of the leadership aspect.

"And being able to lead a team to a championship," she said.

As far as schedule, this works out. The flag games are on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The freshman tackle games are played on Wednesdays.

There's going to be wear and tear, the physical and mental push from both, shifting gears. That's three games a week, in addition to double practices from flag to tackle each day. It's a gut-check season.

"She knows what she signed up for," Ramirez said. "And that's what she's looking forward to. And she's going to make some history this season for sure."

