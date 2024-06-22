'Penman's exactly what we need' - Brownlie hails first Well signing

Hearts' Jenna Penman becomes Motherwell's first signing of the summer.

The Scottish youth international defender joins the Lanarkshire side after two years with the Edinburgh outfit.

Her other accolades include helping Aberdeen to SWPL1 promotion and featuring for Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden last month.

"I'm delighted to be joining Motherwell," Penman told club media.

"When I spoke to Paul Brownlie and Leanne Crichton, it was evident that the ambition and ethos of the club was exactly in line with my ambitions.

"Motherwell is a great place for me to develop and I am very excited to get started."

Manager Brownlie added: "Jenna will bring real quality to our backline.

"She is someone I've known for several years and has caught my eye with some impressive performances against us last season.

"Jenna is a very versatile defender, has real quality in possession but also loves to defend. She's exactly the player I wanted to add to the squad."