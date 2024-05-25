Sherwood softball program wins 8th state title

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — It took eight innings, but the Sherwood high school softball team won its eighth state title in program history Friday night, 6-5 over Linganore.

“It says that we’re unstoppable, that we have a good group of girls and that we will win no matter what girls come to the program,” Sherwood’s lone senior, third base Neha Sufi, who also won a state title with the team in 2022, said. “We will always make it work.”

Down 4-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning and 5-4 entering the eighth, Sherwood made it work in both instances. Junior first base Jenna Scott knocked through a two-run double to tie the game 4-4 in the sixth. In the eighth, sophomore pitcher Reagan Corb launched a game winning two RBI walkoff hit to right center field.

“My thought was just to knock people in, I wanted to make contact. I wanted to win the game just as much as everyone else,” Corb told DC News Now. “We all wanted to win and we wanted to it more. I’ve never experienced anything like that. That was really exciting.”

Sherwood moved from the 4A to 3A classification this season. In her 11th season as the team’s head coach, Ashley Barber-Strunk led the squad to her sixth state title at the helm. Barber-Strunk said that this season wasn’t always easy.

“Kind of just shows that they’re young, missing signs and a couple mental errors here and there,” Barber-Strunk said. “But at the end, you know, we persevered, we came through and we finished what we came here to do.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.