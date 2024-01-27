Sherrone Moore says Michigan has to earn future wins vs. Ohio State, can’t rest on laurels

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s always the hot topic of conversation when a new Michigan football head coach comes around, but when Sherrone Moore was introduced as the 21st head coach of the Wolverines, Ohio State wasn’t exactly a focal point. Perhaps it’s because the maize and blue have won three straight against the scarlet and gray, and the predecessors to Moore had all inherited a Michigan program coming off of a series of losses to the Buckeyes.

But Moore wasn’t asked once during his primary press conference at the podium during his introduction, and it was only when WolverinesWire asked him in the ensuing scrum that Moore addressed the rivalry.

Given the onus placed on OSU starting the offseason before 2021, and the success thereafter, it’s fair to wonder, will the Wolverines still primarily focus on beating the Buckeyes on a daily basis? Moore ensured that while he will change some things around as he sees fit, that’s one thing that will remain the same.

“100%. I think when we did that, as a program, I think we saw the focus, the change, and that kind of shift in The Game,” Moore said. “And we’re gonna continue to do that with everything. Everything we do is working towards beating them.”

After the first of the string of three wins, former head coach Jim Harbaugh commented, “Some people are born on third base and act like they’ve hit a triple. But they didn’t.” In recent days when it became clear Moore would take over the head coaching job in Ann Arbor, many Buckeye fans misconstrued the quote, leaving out the part after ‘hit a triple.’ Harbaugh’s comment was likely due to Day’s behind-closed-doors comment that OSU was going to hang 100 on Michigan the next time they faced off.

Moore may have inherited a stellar program left behind by Harbaugh, one with a lot of holes, though, coming off of a national championship. But Moore doesn’t believe he hit that proverbial triple, recognizing that no iteration of The Game is a given.

“Obviously, we won the past few years, but that doesn’t give us an automatic for the next one,” Moore said. “So we’ve got to continue to work to do that.”

With a win already under his belt as the interim coach in 2023, Moore at least knows what it takes to win against the Buckeyes on game day. The next step for him as the bona fide head coach is to understand what it takes to work the rivalry every day.

