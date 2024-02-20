Sherrone Moore responds to Ohio State’s impressive offseason

After 26 years, Michigan fans finally were able to celebrate a national championship on the football field. However, it seems they were the only ones celebrating as the season was clouded with allegations of cheating and two different suspensions of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Three straight losses to its rival up north along with the pain of seeing the Maize and Blue hoisting the College Football Playoff trophy was enough to send Ohio State and Ryan Day into scorched earth policy. Day went deep into the transfer portal and brought in a haul of talent to complement an experienced team already bringing back most of its core. The Ohio State head coach knows it’ll most likely cost him his job if he doesn’t beat the Wolverines this year.

Sherrone Moore was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach when Jim Harbaugh decided to jump ship and head to the NFL. Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Moore likes to stoke the fires of the rivalry. Most recently, the new Michigan head coach was asked about Ohio State’s impressive offseason. His response?

“We’ll settle that in November,” quipped Moore.

Short and to the point with a passive-aggressive tone.

Sherrone Moore when asked about Ohio State's impressive offseason so far: "We'll settle that in November." — Brock Heilig (@brockheilig) February 18, 2024

We love that this rivalry goes hard 365 days a year (366 this year). Michigan certainly won’t be a pushover by any means, but with the senior experience in Columbus, the new additions from the portal, and the game being played in Ohio Stadium, let’s just say Sherrone Moore will have his work cut out for him.

