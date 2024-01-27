Sherrone Moore promises ‘aggressive’ recruiting strategy for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Some head coaches get more involved than others when it comes to recruiting. For new Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore, he plans not only to recruit the next generation of players with extreme vigor, he’s also aware that he needs to recruit the current players on the team to keep them from entering the transfer portal.

“Yeah, it’s changed, it’s changed tremendously, but we’re gonna be extremely aggressive with it,” Moore said. “Going to attack it just like I attacked — when I was primary recruiter, attack like we’re attacking the scheme. Gonna do it the same way, the same attitude — relentlessly. So we make sure that we have we keep our great players here and we bring in great players to this program.”

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh wasn’t necessarily one who was particularly aggressive from a personal standpoint, more so relying on his staff. While Harbaugh did make house and high school visits, after the well-publicized antics of his early tenure (such as sleepovers and tree-climbing), he wasn’t often mentioned as a coach who sealed the deal in many recruitments.

Under Moore that should change. The primary recruiter for five-stars such as former safety Dax Hill and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Moore was an ace recruiter for the Wolverines, and now as head coach, he doesn’t plan to slow down any time soon when it comes to attacking the trail.

“Yeah, I think it’s huge. You can watch the programs around the country that have sustainability and continued success — their head coaches are attacking recruiting at a high level,” Moore said. “Coach (Harbaugh) did that, but I want to take it to another level. I want to attack it every single day. (Be out) recruiting, talking to kids, making sure that we have the resources that we need here on campus from a NIL standpoint, from a football standpoint and players who get here. But the players gotta be a great fit. They gotta be a great fit, but we’re gonna attack (it hard).”

Of course, the landscape has changed tremendously the pst few years with name, image, and likeness changing the game. It’s caused a lot of unreported tampering and when it comes to monetary amounts, Michigan is a little behind the eight-ball compared to some other programs.

Moore also hopes to change that, as well, understanding that it’s crucial to the college game to have a robust NIL program.

“It’s just become a big thing in college football,” Moore said. “Part of what we do, how we have to operate. (The landscape has) changed, and we’ve got to continue to evolve and we will.”

