Sherrone Moore not the only one emotional after Michigan football's win over Penn State

Michigan football offensive coordinator and head coach for the day Sherrone Moore broke into tears on the Fox postgame interview in an expletive-filled answer about the perseverance of the team and playing without Jim Harbaugh in the 24-15 win over Penn State.

"I want to thank coach Harbaugh, I (expletive) love you, man," Moore said while choking down tears. "I love the (expletive) out of you man. This is for you, for this university, the president (Santa Ono), our AD (Warde Manuel). We got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country. I love those (expletive) guys."

The nonstop distractions during the week and the ongoing legal battle between the Big Ten and Michigan over Harbaugh's three-game suspension did not have much of impact on the Wolverines' performance.

Michigan took a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter and never relinquished it thanks to its dominating running back duo, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. The two-headed monster in the backfield combined for 197 yards and three touchdowns. J.J. McCarthy had a light day in the office, only attempting eight total passes for 60 yards.

Michigan fans and former players celebrated the massive win amidst the chaos of the last three weeks. Fans celebrated the gritty and physical performance and the players' mindset to block out the noise. There were also plenty of jabs at Penn State coach James Franklin, who struggled with key fourth down and two-point conversion decisions throughout the afternoon, and jokes about Harbaugh's whereabouts to watch the battle.

BEST TEAM IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) November 11, 2023

lol can’t wait for Tony Petitti to have to hand Michigan the @B1Gfootball Championship trophy in 3 weeks! Straight sucka . It’s going to be just like Roger Goodell handing @TomBrady the Superbowl MVP trophy in 2017!✍🏾💯 — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) November 11, 2023

Jim Harbaugh watching that Michigan touchdown from the hotel. GO BLUE!!!! pic.twitter.com/soRBQ4lCNV — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) November 11, 2023

It wasn’t the signs.

It was never the signs.

Michigan is just better. pic.twitter.com/M9iB06mnwQ — Due# (@JDue51) November 11, 2023

James Franklin managed to get outcoached by a team without its coach — Kyle (@Jones) November 11, 2023

Some coaches get emotional about how much they love their team after big wins. Others demand the location of 86 year old Lou Holtz — Wolverine Paw (@wolverinepaw) November 11, 2023

Michigan hasn’t played anyone.



They’re can’t win without cheating.



They can’t win without Harbaugh.



They can’t run it anymore.



Just keep winning.



Who could possibly have it better? — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 11, 2023

The game turned into an old-fashioned Big Ten battle with a war in the trenches. Both teams opted to keep pounding the ball on the ground and take the ball out of their quarterbacks' hands. McCarthy and Penn State's Drew Allar finished with just 134 passing yards combined.

The passing attacks of Michigan and Penn State. pic.twitter.com/y96c82HgH0 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 11, 2023

The word "bet" started to gain traction online once again, as fans, alumni and even future Michigan commits started posting the word again, following the lead of Michigan players and staffers last night.

