Sherrone Moore issues statement on Denard Robinson’s arrest

He hasn’t been the head coach of Michigan football for very long, but already, Sherrone Moore has had some tough decisions to make.

Besides building his staff and the extra burden of recruiting his own roster in the newfound era of name, image and likeness along with the transfer portal, Moore was put in the unenviable position by one of his new hires, former defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, as he was arrested for drunk driving shortly after he was hired.

Now Moore is in an even tougher spot with beloved former quarterback and current recruiting staffer Denard Robinson also having been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. For the moment, according to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Moore is suspending Robinson indefinitely.

“We are aware of an incident involving Denard Robinson and have suspended him indefinitely,” Moore said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will have no further comment at this time.”

Statement from Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore:

“We are aware of an incident involving Denard Robinson and have suspended him indefinitely. We will continue to monitor the situation and will have no further comment at this time.” — angelique (@chengelis) April 16, 2024

In the case of Scruggs, the first time Moore had to deal with such an incident, he ended up resigning on Monday after having been arrested on Saturday morning. There’s no telling exactly what will happen with Robinson, but considering he was involved in a single-car crash and that this is the second incident of a staff member having a drunk driving arrest, the leash can’t be that long.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire