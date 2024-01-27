Sherrone Moore expects ‘100% transparency’ between Michigan football and Chargers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Despite his departure for the NFL, Jim Harbaugh said he’s ‘a loyal Wolverine’ and reportedly told his now-former players that he hopes the Los Angeles Chargers to be ‘Michigan West’ when he said goodbye on Friday. And it appears that new Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore is already feeling that sentiment.

On Saturday, Moore met with the media for the first time as the 21st head coach in Wolverines history, and he shared more about how Harbaugh prepared him for this next step. Moore says that there will be something of a continual, mutual connection between his mentor and his new team and his now-former team, and that Harbaugh will always be there for advice and to help through any situation that Moore may come across.

“Yeah, somebody I’ve leaned on a daily basis on many things,” Moore said. “So there’s 100% of the back and forth — me talking to him, talking to me. And we’ve already started that. So there’ll be 100% transparency of what’s going on between our organization and excited for what he’s going to do there.”

Moore hopes to retain as much staff as possible, but that won’t be the case for some — especially with the report that defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will be joining Harbaugh in the NFL.

Though Moore can lean on Harbaugh to help him identify quality staffers (much like Harbaugh got from his older brother, John), the new Michigan head coach already has a pretty good idea of the type of coaches he’d want to bring in if he’s required to go externally.

“No. 1, great people — the alignment of the staff is the most important thing,” Moore said. “The type of people, the type of character that they bring; obviously, great football knowledge and teachers.

“And the last thing is you got to love, you got to hear and think about an enthusiasm of Michigan. So when I interview somebody, we talk with somebody, we got to hear that enthusiasm in their voice that they really want to be here, because I want guys that want to help Michigan be great, (not just make themselves great). And that’s going to be the standard of who we hire.”

As of yet, there have been no announcements as to who Moore will retain on the staff, but Moore hopes to have his new staff in place in a matter of days.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire