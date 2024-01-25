Sherrone Moore expected to be named Michigan’s next head coach

With Jim Harbaugh off to the NFL and the Los Angeles Chargers, Michigan needs a new head football coach. The Wolverines already have their man and their plan in place.

Wolverines Wire has more on UM’s intention to name Sherrone Moore — Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator on the 2023 Wolverines — as Michigan’s next head coach:

“The Wolverines need a new head coach. While many national pundits are putting together lists of candidates, it appears Michigan has already settled on its next head coach.

“According to The Wolverine’s Chris Balas, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be named the 21st head coach of Michigan football, but it will take 7-10 days because, as a public university job, it needs to be posted for a week.”

Moore had to coach the Wolverines late in the 2023 regular season when Harbaugh was suspended multiple games by the Big Ten in connection with the sign-stealing scandal which engulfed the program. Moore coached Michigan past Penn State and Ohio State to guide the Wolverines to the Big Ten Championship Game. He outcoached Ohio State’s Ryan Day in the head-to-head meeting between the two rivals, so Michigan will feel comfortable that Moore can keep the Maize and Blue on top in this Big Ten clash of titans.

Michigan hosts USC this coming September. Moore will match wits with Lincoln Riley and the Trojans’ new defensive coaching staff.

