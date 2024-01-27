Sherrone Moore contract, salary details: Michigan football signs new coach for five years

In what ultimately ended up feeling like a formality, Michigan football has promoted former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to the head coaching job after Jim Harbaugh vacated the job for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore, who coached Michigan for four games last season — including the final three games of the year in wins over Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State — was the heavy favorite to earn the top job after Harbaugh left, and he was named approximately 48 hours later.

Moore inherits the defending national champion Wolverines and will now attempt to recoup as much of his roster as possible with the transfer portal open for Michigan players following Harbaugh's departure.

Michigan is, of course, a highly prestigious job. And while Moore won't be making what Harbaugh was slated to earn, he'll still be very well-compensated. Here's a look at Moore's contract and salary, and what it means for Michigan's future.

Sherrone Moore salary, contract with Michigan football

Moore will be coaching on a five-year contract with a scheduled annual salary of $6 million per year, plus a myriad of incentives acting as escalators.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan football promotes offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to head coach

Among those incentives are Big Ten Championship appearances, College Football Playoff appearances and, of course, national championships.

Ultimately, Moore could make up to $3.5 million in incentives if Michigan were to repeat as champions in 2024.

Moore will have a base salary of $500,000, a retention bonus of another $500,000, and additional compensation of $5 million. His salary would have put him at a tie for sixth-highest in the Big Ten at the end of last season with Minnesota's P.J. Fleck. Ryan Day, James Franklin, Luke Fickell, Kirk Ferentz, and Bret Bielema would have been the coaches out-earning him (Mel Tucker and Harbaugh removed from the list and incoming Pac-12 schools are not included).

Here's a full look at Moore's possible escalators:

B1G Title Game App: $250K

Win B1G title Game: $500k

CFP 1st round App (byes included): $200K

CFP Quarters App: $300K

CFP Semifinal App: $500K

National title App: $750K

National title: $1 million



A total of $3.5 million in bonuses in a year like 2023. (2/2) — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) January 27, 2024

Should Michigan find immediate success, of course, this deal could well be renegotiated. For now, Moore will look to keep Michigan atop the college football landscape with a different-looking roster next season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Sherrone Moore salary, contract details with Michigan football