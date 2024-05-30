Sherrone Moore confirms Amorion Walker to play WR, shares outlook after transferring back

DETROIT — Michigan football will have something of a prodigal son, but for most Wolverines fans, it’s like he never left.

Amorion Walker went on something of a rumspringa, transferring this offseason to Ole Miss but after spring, he made the surprising move transferring back to Ann Arbor to continue his career with the maize and blue. The big difference? He’ll be switching back to wide receiver after a one-year stint at defensive back.

At SoundMind SoundBody, a recruiting camp that takes place annually at Wayne State University, WolverinesWire asked Sherrone Moore about Walker’s return and how he sees him fitting in now that he’s back.

“He’s going to play wide receiver,” Moore said. “He went to Ole Miss and reached out to people. Players had heard rumblings before and I can’t talk to him, whatever. Went in the portal and it was something we knew we wanted to pursue.”

We heard all about how Walker was something of a ‘unicorn’ at cornerback, but how does he fit in as a wide receiver?

Of course, Walker was originally recruited as a receiver and that’s where we saw him initially. But given that Michigan desperately needs length at the position given that the returning receivers from last year are all 6-feet and under, the hope has been that Walker provides what the Wolverines were missing.

According to Moore, he provides that in spades.

“Elite playmaker, fast — he’s been working and it’s great,” Moore said. “He’s long and lean but he’s as fast as ever. We’re excited about that.”

Walker aside, Michigan will be trotting out the trio of Tyler Morris, Semaj Morgan, and Fredrick Moore. But Kendrick Bell, a converted quarterback and younger brother of Ronnie Bell, showed out in the spring game and should also figure into the equation.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire