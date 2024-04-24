Sherrone Moore breaks down three Michigan football QBs after spring game

While there are a lot of different decisions that have to be made before Michigan football takes the field on August 31 against Fresno State, there’s no position in Ann Arbor that will have more eyes on it than at quarterback.

With J.J. McCarthy moving on to the NFL, and no obvious heir apparent, there is already a battle in progress between four players, with a fifth in Jack Tuttle expected to join once he’s fully healthy in the fall.

On Wednesday, new head coach Sherrone Moore sat down with Jon Jansen on the In the Trenches podcast and broke down three of the four quarterbacks who threw passes in the spring game to share where they are in this stage of their development.

Alex Orji

Photo: Isaiah Hole

“He’s gotten better every single day,” Moore said. “He studies the game at a high level, he’s a great leader, has the factor of people trying to follow him — and obviously, he’s a superb athlete. So yeah, he’s done a really good job. And excited to see where he goes.”

Davis Warren

Photo: Isaiah Hole

“Just the way he performed is kind of who he is,” Moore said. “And you know his story and what he’s been through. He’s just a dude that’s never gonna give up, keeps fighting and keeps clawing. And he’s had a great spring and topped it off with a really good game.”

Jadyn Davis

Photo: Isaiah Hole

“And then Jadyn Davis, for a young freshmen, super impressive,” Moore said. “The poise that he holds, and he kind of has that, that factor to him that — he’s a little bit like J.J., where he’s a young guy and guys get gravitated towards him. He’s a leader, but he’s like always here. He’s always in here. Cool thing about him: we played the Rose Bowl and came back from the Rose Bowl. And he was in here studying film. Won the national championship, came back and he was in here studying film. So the kid, like, he really gets it and what it means to be a quarterback here.”

