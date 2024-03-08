Sherrone Moore attends 2024 State of the Union address

What a whirlwind it must be for Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore.

Just six years ago, he was getting his first real opportunity in the big leagues, promoted from tight ends coach at Central Michigan to holding the same position at the flagship school in Ann Arbor. Three years later, he was named offensive line coach and he became the co-offensive coordinator the following year in 2022. In 2023, Moore became the team’s sole offensive coordinator and got the opportunity to be the interim head coach for four games.

A year later, he’s no interim. He’s the bona fide head coach.

And being the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines comes with special privileges and benefits. While some previously had appeared to be because the maize and blue had a celebrity head coach in Jim Harbaugh, Moore is getting a taste of the position — none bigger than his Thursday night.

According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Moore made his way to Washington D.C. with a Michigan delegate of the House of Representatives, Debbie Dingell, to attend the State of the Union address.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is planning to attend tonight's State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., as a special guest of Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell. https://t.co/6okfnYWDYj — Aaron McMann | MLive.com (@AaronMcMann) March 7, 2024

Regardless of your political leanings, it’s a huge honor to attend the event and it’s one that Jim Harbaugh had previously attended — as a guest of Dingell and former representative Justin Amash.

So, welcome to the big leagues, Mr. Moore — you’re no longer just a position coach on a Big Ten team, you’re a leader that will get to do things most people never get to.

