Sherree Burruss: Commanders training camp has whole different look, feel in post-Snyder era
NFL Network's Sherree Burruss: Washington Commanders training camp has a whole different look, and feel in the post-Snyder era.
NFL Network's Sherree Burruss: Washington Commanders training camp has a whole different look, and feel in the post-Snyder era.
There's a new vibe in Washington as training camp begins.
The now-former Commanders owner didn't bother addressing his $60 million fine from the NFL.
Megan Imbert, Melanie Coburn, Emily Applegate, Tiffani Johnston and dozens of other women deserve applause for standing up to the toxic workplace environment Snyder not only did nothing to curtail, but might have helped foment.
Whoever leaked Gruden's emails started a chain of events that sped up the process that ended with Snyder selling the Commanders.
The Washington Commanders are on to a new era.
The price that comes with Prescott's refined leadership skills is the reality that the clock is ticking and a potential drop off isn't out of the question.
Barkley signed a one-year deal with extra incentives to return to the Giants.
While Richardson learns the ropes of an NFL offense, coaches are encouraging the highly touted rookie QB to use his creativity and athleticism.
Beckham roller coaster career has led him to Baltimore, where he's being counted on to lead a young and promising receiving corps.
The Angels were expected to accept their fate. Instead, they're choosing to believe postseason odds are malleable.
The Chargers running back isn't done talking about the issues facing his position.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
The greatest soccer player ever is now in Major League Soccer and using this blank canvas to continue painting masterpieces as only he could.
Sterling Sharpe didn't have a long career, but he was great.
Martin is one of the best guards in the NFL and wants to be paid like it. A league source suggested to Yahoo Sports that the Rams might hold the answer.
In case you've forgotten any of the major developments in conference realignment over the last two years, here's a quick refresher.
"Is this when the dominoes start to fall?" The Pac-12 is reeling and searching for answers with Colorado voting on leaving for the Big 12.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh rebuked Payton's assertions about their offensive coordinator.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon hands out fantasy grades to all four squads of the NFC North.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game NCAA suspension to start the 2023 season.