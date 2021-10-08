Sherman Oaks Notre Dame Project: The development from boys to men

Notre Dame High football player Joey Santorico, spinning a football on his finger, was one of three players that The Times followed from their freshman to senior seasons. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

On Aug. 8, 2018, eight freshman football players at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame began their participation in a project. The idea was once a year to take their photo to show how they changed during four years of high school.

My participation was to interview them to see how much their personality, confidence and goals changed over four seasons.

No one changed more than Jonas Baklayan, who was a 5-foot-11 14-year-old quarterback with no facial hair and little to say when it all started. If you watch the initial video interview, it’s pure comedy.

“What are you excited about?” I asked.

Staring into the camera somewhat intimidated, he said: “I’m excited for playing football and also excited for a . . . hold on. Can we repeat this?”

“High school starts next week. You’ve been waiting for this moment. What excites you?” I asked, trying to make him feel a little more comfortable.

“I’m excited for doing what I’ve been wanting to do for a long time, which is ... Jeez, what am I supposed to say?”

Baklayan broke out a smile.

“What are your expectations?”

“My expect ... my expect ...” That’s as far as he got as he couldn’t pronounce expectations and just started giggling.

“This will make good [video] by your senior year,” I told him.

Baklayan ended up being one of only three players to make it through four seasons playing football at Notre Dame. He joined Joey Santorico and Troy Littwin as survivors through the ups and downs of high school life. The other five either stopped playing football or transferred out of Notre Dame.

On Aug. 4, 2021, I returned to Notre Dame for exit interviews. Baklayan no longer plays quarterback. He’s a 6-foot senior defensive back with a beard, a 4.1 grade-point average, and far more confidence talking about his aspirations and experiences.

“When you stay at one school for four years, there’s obviously a lot of adversity you have to overcome and there’s a lot of players that either transferred in or out,” he said. “It really takes tough people to overcome tough times. There’s tough people who make it through and have something special at the end.”

Santorico, a long snapper, said he reached this point through commitment and effort.

“I wouldn’t have had opportunities if I didn’t commit as much as I could,” he said. “One of our friends gave a speech freshman year and said, ‘It’s physically impossible to give 100%, so give 99%.’ We laughed. Now we’ve taken it and we try to give 110% every way we can.”

Littwin, a linebacker, came in feeling a little more comfortable as a freshman because an older brother had come to Notre Dame. But he had never played football and used the sport to find his way.

“It’s something that pushes me to be better on and off the field,” he said. “It’s made me a harder worker, more disciplined. I enjoy the person it’s made me.”

