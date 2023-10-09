Sherman dons 49ers red to hilariously mock Cowboys fan Bayless originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It has been several years since Richard Sherman last suited up for the 49ers, but the Red and Gold still flows through his veins.

San Francisco's favorite villain-turned-49er couldn't hide his excitement during Monday's episode of FS1's "Undisputed," gleefully mocking co-host Skip Bayless after his former team's 42-10 rout of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

"How 'bout those Niners, Skip?" Sherman yelled at Bayless, a noted Cowboys fan, while pounding the table after clarifying his suit was, in fact, an intentional shade of red.

“How bout those Niners?!”@RSherman_25 lets Skip Bayless have it after 49ers defeat Cowboys, 42-10 pic.twitter.com/SXQhUSyx7Q — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 9, 2023

After seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, where he loved to stoke the flames of their heated 49ers rivalry, Sherman came to San Francisco in 2018 and instantly became a fan favorite. The Super Bowl-champion cornerback nearly earned another ring with the 49ers during the 2019 NFL season, and it's clear he remains loyal to both NFC West squads despite their differences.

When Sherman isn't lending his charisma to Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, it appears as though his new gig alongside Bayless, Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson is keeping him busy. Sherman's latest antics came after he and Bayless debated whether the 49ers or Cowboys would be the NFC's team to beat this season.

Asked and answered. And 49ers fans watching Monday's banter between Sherman and Bayless certainly were glad they didn't have to hear the latter ask his age-old question about the Cowboys.

