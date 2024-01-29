Sherman claps back at Purdy critics after 49ers' comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Many NFL pundits have been critical of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy this season, and after San Francisco’s epic comeback win against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, ex-49ers cornerback Richard Sherman had some sarcastic words for the critics.

Taking to social media after the 49ers completed their epic 34-31 win over the Lions, Sherman was quick to praise Purdy for his exceptional performance through the air and on the ground as San Francisco clawed back from a 17-point deficit.

“Wait…. Did Brock Purdy make clutch plays with his arm and legs to help his team in the NFC championship. Epic comeback? Wait I thought?!!!!! Game manager……” Sherman wrote.

Wait…. Did Brock Purdy make clutch plays with his arm and legs to help his team in the NFC championship. Epic comeback? Wait I thought?!!!!! Game manager…… — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 29, 2024

Sherman was using a bit of irony to point out Purdy’s apparent shortcomings as a quarterback in comparison to the likes of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who is known for making clutch plays with his feet and arm. Many Purdy detractors have called the second-year starter a “game-manager,” a term often used to describe a mediocre QB.

While Purdy struggled initially Sunday, with some ill-advised throws and a costly interception that led to a Lions touchdown, the young signal-caller settled in and led the 49ers as they scored 27 unanswered points to take the lead in the NFC Championship Game.

Along with some amazing catches from his receivers, Purdy also rushed for 48 yards, with many of the runs coming at critical times during their comeback drives.

Purdy and the 49ers are now headed to Las Vegas to face off in a Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs.

