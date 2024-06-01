Sheriff’s Office together with Special Olympics take part in annual Law Enforcement Torch Run

On Saturday, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Special Olympics for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Members of the department and Special Olympics athletes participated in a 1.9-mile run through Downtown St. Augustine, carrying and passing a torch along the way.

“The purpose of the event is ensure people with intellectual disabilities are included, treated with respect, and to empower the Special Olympics Florida athletes,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

This year’s participation medal featured the badge of the National Park Service Police, “who have been a steadfast supporter of the SJC torch run each year.”

The sheriff’s office thanked the St. Augustine High School cheerleaders for cheering on the participants during the run.

Here are pictures SJSO posted of the event:

