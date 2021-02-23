Breaking News:

Damian Lillard, James Harden headline 2021 NBA All-Star Game reserves

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Deputy: 'Very fortunate that [Tiger] Woods was able to come out of this alive'

Jeff Eisenberg and Jay Busbee
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOMITA, Calif. — Tiger Woods is "very fortunate" to be alive, according to a Los Angeles County deputy, following an early morning wreck near Los Angeles that destroyed his SUV and resulted in severe injuries to Woods' legs.

Woods was "conscious" and "able to communicate" when Los Angeles County firefighters arrived on the scene of his Tuesday morning accident. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva indicated there was "no evidence of impairment" when observing Woods at the scene. Woods' injuries included a shattered ankle and two leg fractures, one of them compound, according to the L.A. Times.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Pacific Time, Woods was driving north on Hawthorne Boulevard in Rolling Hills Estates, a curving, sloping road known for high speeds and potentially treacherous conditions. The car left the road, crossed the southbound lanes, and came to rest on the driver's side in a gully several hundred feet from the center divider.

Neighbors who heard the wreck called 911, and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Carlos Gonzalez was the first to arrive at the accident site.

"When I arrived on the scene, Mr. Woods was seated in the driver’s seat," Gonzalez said. "I made contact with him. I ensured that he was able to speak to me. At that time, it seemed as though he was still calm and lucid. I made the determination it would be safer to wait for L.A. County and Fire to help remove him instead of try to remove him myself. I kept Mr. Woods calm until L.A. County and Fire arrived on the scene."

Firefighters extracted Woods through the vehicle's windshield. He was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, less than 10 miles away from the crash site with injuries described as "non-life-threatening."

Gonzalez noted that the vehicle itself played a role in Woods' survival.

“In my experience as a deputy who is traffic trained and worked a traffic car, I have seen many collisions," he said. “The nature of his vehicle — the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt — I would say that it greatly increased the likelihood that it saved his life ... It's very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive."

Villanueva noted that Woods' car traveled several hundred yards from the center median, hit a curb, hit a tree, and rolled over multiple times. Villanueva noted that Woods' management did not want them to disclose anything about Woods' condition beyond the fact that he was in surgery and both legs were injured.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby noted that, contrary to earlier sheriff's department reports, the Jaws of Life were not used. Woods was extracted from the vehicle, having sustained significant injuries to both legs.

The accident took place near Rancho Pales Verdes, an upscale community south of Los Angeles. Woods spent the weekend hosting the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, about 40 miles north. On Monday, Woods was in the Rancho Pales Verdes area for a golfing commitment.

Tuesday morning, Woods was reportedly seen leaving Terranea Resort in Rancho Pales Verdes around 7 a.m. The accident took place about six miles away.

Gonzalez described the stretch of road Woods crashed on as a "hot spot for traffic collisions."

While the speed limit is 45 miles per hour, Gonzalez said he had seen motorists careen downhill at 80 miles per hour.

Asked if this was the worst accident he had seen in that location, Gonzalez said he had responded to fatal crashes there.

"People see a nice stretch of road," he said, "and maybe they're not watching their speedometer or maybe they're in a hurry."

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the sound of circling helicopters still drowned out conversation in the tree-lined neighborhood where Woods crashed. Curious residents drove by in Range Rovers and Lexuses, but there was little left to see besides yellow caution tape blocking off the street and TV reporters doing their live hits.

Among the onlookers was Palos Verdes Estates resident Ric Palma, an avid cyclist who had come by on his afternoon ride through the hills. Palma hadn't thought anything of the helicopter noise that morning. Only after his buddies texted him and he received a notification on his phone did he realize Woods had crashed miles from his home.

"It's unfortunate, but I'm not surprised an accident took place here," Palma told Yahoo Sports. "Going downhill, it can be dangerous. You can gain speed super fast. There's no banking on the road either, so if you're making a right turn and you're going too fast, it can lead to something bad."

L.A. County Sheriff&#39;s officers investigate an accident involving Tiger Woods in Ranch Paos Verdes Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
L.A. County Sheriff's officers investigate an accident involving Tiger Woods in Ranch Paos Verdes Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

_____

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Damian Lillard, James Harden headline 2021 NBA All-Star Game reserves

    The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.

  • California's coronavirus strain looks increasingly dangerous: 'The devil is already here'

    California's homegrown coronavirus strain is more transmissible than its predecessors, is more resistant to vaccines, and may cause more severe cases of COVID-19.

  • Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

    Golfing champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday with severe leg injuries suffered when his car veered off a road and rolled down a steep hillside, requiring rescue crews to pry him from the wreckage, authorities said. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference hours later, adding that Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived. The sheriff said there was no evidence of impairment when Woods was assessed by emergency workers at the scene, and that no blood samples were drawn by investigators after he was rushed by ambulance to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

  • Fauci says new CDC rules are coming for people who've been fully vaccinated

    Fauci told CNN in an interview on Tuesday that new guidance from the CDC relaxing recommendations for fully vaccinated people should come soon.

  • Tiger Woods car accident – latest: Golfer ‘fortunate’ to survive after crashing luxury Genesis SUV, police say - OLD

    Follow the latest updates below as sportsman hospitalised

  • ‘I was living in hell’: COVID's triggers push some with eating disorders to finally get help

    The pandemic has created challenges for people living with eating disorders, including disrupted routines, increased isolation and loss of control.

  • Tiger Woods in surgery after suffering injury in 1-car rollover accident

    Tiger Woods has been injured in a one-car accident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.

  • Missing Marine sentry outside West Wing sparks White House questions

    The absence of a Marine sentry outside the West Wing on Monday raised questions about whether President Biden was keeping the schedule publicly outlined by his aides.Why it matters: A sure way to tell if the president is inside the Oval Office is if the spit-shined Marine is at the post, opening the door to the West Wing. A pool reporter questioning whether there had been a change in policy received a simpler, circa-2021 response: the Marine was getting a COVID test.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The president was in the Oval Office this morning working, receiving the PDB and all the things that you're aware of from the schedule. There hasn't been a change of policy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing. The backstory: Biden's schedule said he would be in the Oval receiving the Presidential Daily Briefing at 9: 45 a.m. The sentry was absent at that time.Pooler Debra Saunders, White House correspondent for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, told her off-campus colleagues at 9:58 a.m.: "There is no Marine standing outside the front door. ... Apparently, the Marine no longer is an indicator that POTUS is in the Oval."Psaki and other aides later clarified.Bottom line: The White House says it's a "misnomer" a Marine must be present when the president is inside the Oval.The sentries may leave their post for a variety of reasons, including an event elsewhere on White House grounds or to support other world leaders or VIP guests.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Amy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

    On Tuesday, the former leaders of the Capitol police and other authorities tasked with protecting the Capitol building testified about the Jan. 6 attack, telling conflicting stories about what happened that day. One thing that clearly didn't happen was what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) shared during his chance to question the law enforcement leaders: An account of the day published in the conservative publication Federalist, alleging those who broke into the Capitol were seemingly professional provocateurs and not the "working-class" people seen protesting outside early in the day. Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren't actually Trump supporters, but were "provocateurs" and "fake Trump protesters" pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021 That suggestion flew in the face of testimony from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who said Tuesday that the attack was "pre-planned," and insurgents were "well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol." And when the hearing ended, Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made it clear that Johnson's allegations weren't correct. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) closes out the Capitol insurrection hearing with what appears to be a nod to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “There is clear agreement that this was a planned insurrection, and I think *most* members here very firmly agree with that.” pic.twitter.com/dyfeBCBcvZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 At around the same time Johnson was sharing the conspiracy theory, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against a Capitol attacker who, in the weeks after the attack, had made clear left-wing provocateurs weren't behind it, HuffPost reports. Jose Padilla allegedly used online forums to detail his experiences at the insurrection, making it clear that "the guy breaking the windows weren't antifa," but rather "patriots." More stories from theweek.comMitt Romney and Tom Cotton divide conservatives over their new minimum wage planWhat New York City might reveal about declining COVID-19 casesIs the new COVID normal preventing us from getting back to life?

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter opens up about its finances

    The foundation widely seen as a steward of the Black Lives Matter movement says it took in just over $90 million last year, according to a financial snapshot shared exclusively with The Associated Press. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is now building infrastructure to catch up to the speed of its funding and plans to use its endowment to become known for more than protests after Black Americans die at the hands of police or vigilantes. This marks the first time in the movement’s nearly eight-year history that BLM leaders have revealed a detailed look at their finances.

  • Tiger Woods undergoes surgery after suffering ‘multiple leg injuries’ in California car crash

    Firefighters had to extricate superstar from vehicle after it rolled over near Los Angeles

  • Tiger Woods injured in one-car accident

    Woods was the only occupant of the car, and was extricated via the jaws of life

  • Xavier Becerra, HHS nominee, largely escapes Republican attacks

    With measured, circumspect remarks, Xavier Becerra deflected attacks on his record from Republican senators hoping to scuttle his nomination to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Tiger Woods accident involved 'nothing salacious', official says

    KTTV reporter Bill Melugin gives an update on the investigation into crash that injured golf star on 'The Story'

  • Ted Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun texts

    Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) wife apparently had a mole in one of her recent group chats, and she's not happy. The Texas senator sat down on Tuesday with the Ruthless podcast after drawing outrage for flying to Cancun with his family while Texas suffered through power outages last week. Amid the scandal, The New York Times managed to obtain texts Cruz's wife, Heidi, sent to their friends and neighbors about the trip. "Heidi's pretty pissed at that," Cruz said of the leaked texts. "She actually was over at her neighbor's house yesterday sort of walking through [it]." Cruz noted his wife texted their neighbors, a group that includes both Republicans and Democrats, and he decried the texts leaking to the media as an example of the "ridiculously politicized and nasty" climate, adding, "Here's a suggestion: just don't be a--holes. Just treat each other as human beings." The text messages obtained by the Times revealed how quickly Cruz's widely-panned trip to Cancun came together amid the crisis in Texas, with the senator's wife texting that her house was "FREEZING" and asking, "Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancun." The Times noted the messages were "provided to The New York Times and confirmed by a second person on the thread, who declined to be identified because of the private nature of the texts." Kwame Anthony Appiah, The New York Times Magazine's "in-house ethicist," told the Times the situation "strikes me as a pretty substantial breach of norms about confidentiality." Cruz, who has since expressed regret over his trip to Cancun, didn't say on the podcast whether he's figured out who was behind the leak, though one can only presume a full, possibly years-long investigation is underway. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tells @RuthlessPodcast his wife Heidi is “pretty pissed” about the leaked Cancun texts: “It's a sign of how ridiculously politicized and nasty and just ... Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be assholes. Just treat each other as human beings.” pic.twitter.com/ANtsOFmkfu — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comMitt Romney and Tom Cotton divide conservatives over their new minimum wage planWhat New York City might reveal about declining COVID-19 casesIs the new COVID normal preventing us from getting back to life?

  • Dissent by Justice Thomas in election case draws fire for revisiting baseless Trump fraud claims

    Justice Thomas acknowledged the ballots at issue in Pennsylvania would not have turned the election in former President Donald Trump's favor.

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar next month because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Politics live updates: Capitol Police acted in same ways for riots, George Floyd protests, former chief says

    The current and former leaders of four law enforcement agencies tasked with protecting the U.S. Capitol face questioning from senators Tuesday.

  • 'Remarkable outcome': Big gains are likely for economy this year even as COVID-19 damage lingers

    Government stimulus, falling coronavirus cases and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout are spurring economic growth and heralding bigger gains this year.