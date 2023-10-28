Sheridan ran wild in its playoff win against Morgan. But what about the defense?

THORNVILLE — For the second straight week, Sheridan's defense showed uncharacteristic holes on Friday.

Luckily for the Generals, its offense had no such problems.

The Generals got another hearty fight from visiting Morgan in its Division IV, Region 15 first-round game on Friday night, but 439 yards on the ground preserved a 49-28 win at Paul Culver Jr. Stadium.

Sheridan (10-1), which defeated the Raiders, 29-13, in Week 4 of the regular season, advanced to host No. 7 seed Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-2) at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 for a berth in the regional semifinals. The teams last played in the 2007 season opener.

"Everybody knows they belong," Sheridan coach Paul Culver III said of the playoff field. "Everybody gives their best shot. They've fleshed out their identity, had an entire season of knowing who backups are and how they have developed kids.

"You don't find teams in Week 12 without a roster of players," Culver added. "We just have to survive and advance."

More: OHSAA playoffs: Tri-Valley explodes in the second half to advance

More: West Muskingum's 'Pancake Platoon' got plenty to eat in a playoff win against Union Local.

More: Strong Bellefontaine squad gives John Glenn early OHSAA postseason exit

Sheridan ground game has found its footing

While the passing of Caden Sheridan has balanced the Sheridan offense admirably this season, the ground game has been the unquestioned pulse of the offense the past three games.

It continued to flow through the option runs of Sheridan and Justin Munyan on Friday, with sterling results.

Sheridan seniors Justin Munyan, left, is hoisted into the air by classmate Cole Davis after running for a second-half touchdown during a 49-28 win against visiting Morgan in a Division IV, Region 15 first-round playoff game on Oct. 27, 2023, at Paul Culver Jr. Stadium. Munyan ran for 200 yards as the Generals advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

Munyan's 71-yard touchdown run on the Generals' second play of the second half, after Morgan cut the deficit to 28-14, provided key breathing room.

When Morgan answered again with a scoring drive on its ensuing possession, cutting the deficit to 35-20, Caden Sheridan's well-timed triple-option pitch to receiver Bryson Ruff netted another score to extend the lead.

Caden Sheridan also had a 22-yard keeper for a score in the second quarter, a stretch in which the Generals scored 28 unanswered points on four straight possessions.

Munyan finished with 200 yards on just nine carries, as he and Caden Sheridan had 331 yards and five TDs combined. Zach Hines added 93 yards on 11 tries.

"It was 100 percent the offensive line," said Munyan, who also plays a key role at safety. "It's just about being patient and letting the holes develop, waiting for our blocks to get there. Then it's just finding the holes and cutting through them."

Culver credited the line play, but especially Sheridan's ability make the correct reads, particularly on the option.

"Running for 400 is 400, I don't care who it's against," Culver said. "This was an option game tonight, so I was able to get a lot of people involved in the offense."

Sheridan's Justin Munyan runs through traffic during a 49-28 win against visiting Morgan during a Division IV, Region 15 playoff game on Oct. 27, 2023, at Paul Culver Jr. Stadium in Thornville, Ohio. Munyan ran for 200 yards as the Generals advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

Niceswanger's heroics not enough for Morgan

Morgan's 6-0, 215-pound quarterback, who is equal part bruising runner and accurate passer, accounted for 289 yards through the air and another 141 on the ground against one of the area's top defenses.

He all but kept the Raiders within striking distance as its defense allowed more than 10 yards per play and failed to force a punt.

Niceswanger hit Hayden Bankes with a 15-yard touchdown to cap a 12-play, 61-yard drive to open the game, sending Morgan ahead 7-0. He completed four passes for 46 yards in that span and also had an 18-yard keeper.

One possession later, after Sheridan tied the game at 7 on Caden Sheridan's 22-yard option keeper, Niceswanger led a nine-play drive to the Sheridan 8. He found Bankes for a touchdown on the next play, but a holding penalty erased it.

Morgan's Logan Niceswanger is pressured by Sheridan's Creed Hill, left, and Cole Davis during the second half of a 49-28 loss in a Division IV, Region 15 first-round playoff game on Oct. 27, 2023.

Sacks by Wesley Shegog and Cole Davis backed Morgan up 25 yards, and a punt ensued.

Sheridan responded with touchdowns on its next three possessions to build a lead it wouldn't lose.

Morgan coach Chase Bowman called it a turning point in the game, but his team still twice rallied to get within 35-20 and 42-28 in the fourth quarter.

Niceswanger finished 26 of 47 through the air and carried 26 times. He also played every down on defense at linebacker, putting him on the field for more than 126 plays.

"He threw 47 times and we knew we had to throw to open up the run a little bit," Bowman said. "He's one of those kids who doesn't care if he has to run it 45 times or hand it off 45 times. He just wants to win. He never came off the field."

His counterpart certainly left impressed.

"He was personally responsible for 73 plays," Culver said. "It was unbelievable."

Can Sheridan defense rebound?

Friday marked the third straight week the normally stingy Generals allowed at least 20 points. They leaned heavily on pass rushers against the Raiders, particularly senior end Cole Davis and sophomore Creed Hill, both of whom had multiple batted passes and quarterback pressures.

Like last week's comeback win at New Lexington, they did just enough good in stretches to either keep the lead or extend it.

Munyan said the defensive issues on Friday stemmed from on-field communication.

"They were trying to find holes in our defense," said Munyan, arguably the team's top defender at safety. "The coaches really put it on us, how we have to do do our jobs and get the calls down, because the first half we weren't getting any calls right. Guys weren't hearing them and couldn't get them down."

They are looking forward to another home game.

"I love playing at Paul Culver Stadium, obviously," Culver said. "The fact they have to get on a two-hour bus ride is not great for them. Hopefully we will have a great advantage with that."

sblackbu@gannett.com; X: @SamBlackburnTR

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Sheridan football runs wild, defense struggles vs. Morgan