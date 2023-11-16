Sheridan is one win from its third Final Four. Another blue blood stands in the way.

THORNVILLE — Three things will be evident on Friday night at New Philadelphia's Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium.

First, there will be plenty of the color red everywhere one looks — on the field and in the crowd. Secondly, the "Block S" will be prominent on both helmets.

And a lot will be at stake when perennial powers Sheridan and Steubenville clash for the Division IV, Region 15 championship — and a chance to keep their impressive seasons alive.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The winner gets either Cincinnati Wyoming or Kettering Alter at a site to be determined on Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Caden Sheridan celebrates a touchdown during Sheridan's 34-27 win against Columbus Hartley in a Division IV, Region 15 semifinal on Nov. 10, 2023, at Newark's White Field. The senior quarterback has 2,465 total yards and 33 total touchdowns entering Friday's regional championship game with Steubenville.

It will be the first time the teams have played since the Generals earned a 22-18 upset of the top-ranked, unbeaten Big Red in the Division III, Region 11 semifinals in 2004.

The stakes are even higher in this one.

"It will only be the third time that we've (made the final four) in school history if we win this game," safety Ben Fox said. "It's amazing. I'm so happy."

He's not alone.

The 34-27 win against Columbus Hartley came against a program with multiple state titles in its history. The Generals get another one this week with even more tradition in its corner — Big Red has 36 playoff berths, four state titles and nine berths in the finals. It hasn't missed the postseason since 2000.

The programs have 60 playoff berths between them, with Sheridan checking in at 24. This marks the Generals' first regional final berth since 2018.

Close playoff losses to Columbus Eastmoor, Hartley, Columbus DeSales and Carroll Bloom-Carroll in the playoffs in that span have indicated the program hasn't been far from breaking through the regional barrier, however.

Sheridan coach Paul Culver III said the message to the team has been to trust in who it is and how it got here. Only Tri-Valley has handed the Generals a loss.

"Granted, we're playing another blue blood, but it has nothing to do with the game," Culver said. "The game is our team against their team this year. I think we match up well with them.

"I think it's going to be an absolute handful, but I'm not looking at it and saying, 'Why are we even going?'" Culver added. "I've had to do that before, where you've got to sell the kids into believing they have a chance. That's not the case here."

Steubenville, regional champs in 2022, won four playoff games last season under the extended format. It was the first time it had been back in Division IV since 2018, spending the previous three years in Division III, Region 9.

Hall of Fame coach Reno Saccoccia again has a balanced outfit on offense, led by senior quarterback Aydan Manning (6-1, 165) and Bowling Green signee Isaac Hill, a 6-3, 211-pound receiver who also starts at defensive end.

Manning has hit 160 of 243 passes for 2,444 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games. He directs an offense that rushes for 180 and passes for 189 per game.

Hill took a screen pass 88 yards for a touchdown during last Friday's 42-35 win against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, part of an eight-catch, 199-yard effort. It was part of a 35-point blitz after the Braves took a 13-0 lead.

It pushed Hill's season totals to 77 catches for 1,235 yards with 10 touchdowns.

A three-pronged running attack is led by veteran Savier Faulks, a 5-9, 175-pound senior who has more than 2,600 yards the past two seasons. He enters this game with 166 carries for 1,201 yards with 20 TDs, despite missing two games due to injury.

The multiple 3-4 defense is headed by junior safety Brody Saccoccia (5-10, 165), a three-sport standout — he was a former state-runner up in wrestling — who was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the East District. His 131 tackles leads the team, while he also has two interceptions and returns punts.

Senior lineman Peyton Gorby (6-1, 255) has a team-best eight sacks and is a three-year starter. Big Red allows 15.7 points per game, including 20.3 per game in the playoffs.

They have one common opponent in Licking Valley, which both teams defeated handily.

"They're so fast," Culver said. "Obviously, they have speed on offense. But defensively, just their recovery speed — a hole might open up, but then it closes so fast. They shed blocks, back-side pursuit. They might go over a block or under a block and you think, 'He took himself out of the play.' And he still makes the play."

Sheridan poses its own problems.

Senior quarterback Caden Sheridan is 101-of-178 passing for 1,795 yards with 18 TDs and four interceptions, while rushing 134 times for 670 yards with 15 scores.

Top rusher Justin Munyan, a standout at strong safety, has rushed 151 times for 1,027 yards with 17 TDs; backup Zach Hines has 520 yards on 90 tries.

A.J. Winders (45 catches for 797 yards) and Bryson Ruff (20 for 462) have combined for 13 receiving touchdowns.

Sheridan has scored at least 33 points in six of its last seven games.

Culver said last week's win served as a confidence builder for his team.

"(Hartley) knocked one of our best teams out of the playoffs (in 2020), and a lot of these kids were here for that," Culver said. "It's huge. It let them know the belong."

