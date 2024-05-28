Will Sheppard labeled as important ‘X-factor’ player for Colorado

While superstars such as quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way player Travis Hunter are expected to be relied on heavily again, Colorado football’s success next season will ultimately require others to step up when called upon.

Largely because he didn’t arrive in Boulder until after spring ball, incoming transfer Will Sheppard hasn’t received enough attention since committing to the Buffs in mid-December. The former Vanderbilt wide receiver dominated in the SEC over the past three seasons and could certainly work his way into a starting role this fall.

With the Commodores, Sheppard racked up over 2,000 receiving yards, including a career-best 776 in 2022, and 21 touchdowns across four years. His impressive production should only continue with Sanders as his new quarterback.

Scott Procter of The Coloradoan recently labeled Sheppard as a key “X-factor” player for the Buffaloes. Here’s some of what Procter wrote on Sheppard:

