Shenango basketball programs get new coaches

May 18—Shenango High's boys and girls basketball programs hired new coaches for the 2024-25 season.

On Monday, Bryan Chieze and Luke O'Hara were both unanimously voted to be hired as the boys and girls head coaches, respectively, by the Shenango High School Board. Both contracts are year-to-year.

O'Hara also was hired as the girls eighth-grade coach and will receive a total of $11,950 while Chieze will make $7,523 annually.

Said Shenango athletic director Jan Budai on the two hirings, "They've been around basketball ever since they got out of college and came back to Shenango to coach. They have a good feel for the program right now and probably will bring some new perspective to it, also."

Chieze is a 2008 graduate of Shenango and a former basketball player. The 34-year-old also is the golf coach at Shenango.

"It's exciting to coach where I played, give back to the kids and share some memories with them that I'll remember for the rest of my life and they'll remember," Chieze said.

O'Hara also is a former basketball player for the Wildcats and is a 2007 graduate.

"I obviously enjoyed my time when I was able to play at Shenango. It seems like quite a while ago now. I knew I loved being around the game," the 35-year-old O'Hara said. "I love the opportunity I had coaching the junior high and freshman teams. When the position became available, it was an opportunity to move up from freshman to the varsity level. I still have a love for the school. I want to make a positive difference for the girls program."

Chieze replaces Bob McQuiston, who coached the Wildcats for 18 years. Chieze spent five years as an assistant coach under McQuiston before being hired.

"You feel a lot of pressure," Chieze said on filling in for McQuiston. "The past two coaches have been there a while. Coach McQuiston was always helpful with me and coach (Bill) McNees before him. I got to play for coach McQuiston and we had a good relationship."

Already knowing the roster, Chieze said the transition into a head coaching position has gone smoothly.

"I think that's what is nice about it. I've been coaching a lot of these kids since they were in the eighth grade and I got to watch them grow up," Chieze said. "The transition is easy with those relationships we already have built."

Chieze said his coaching philosophy is to have a "next-play approach, play free and go out there," adding, "Whatever happens, you're going to make mistakes. Basketball is a tough game and it comes at you fast. If you're worried about the last play, the next play is going to happen and you're going to get behind. I'm looking to coach up some positivity, let the kids play with a free mind and have fun out there."

O'Hara was the boys freshman coach at Shenango for the last four years. Before that, he coached the eighth-grade boys team for three years.

"I've lived here most of my whole life, in Shenango township. My wife (Nicolette O'Hara) has been a teacher in the elementary school for the last 10 years so she knows a lot of girls when they were coming through elementary," O'Hara said. "It will be a smooth transition since I know a lot of the parents already. I'm meeting with (the team) on Tuesday. I'm looking forward to getting in front of them for the first time."

O'Hara replaces Ricci LaRocco, who was hired in 2021. LaRocco helped guide the Lady Wildcats to the program's first-ever WPIAL title in the 2022-23 season.

"That's something we'll try to build off. That was pretty recent," O'Hara said on the 2022-23 championship win, adding, "Even more so, too, with girls basketball as a whole coming off of this past NCAA tournament, girls like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese made a big impact on women's basketball. I think that's an opportunity for a launching pad to help build the program and get some excitement around the girls program.

"Two years ago, the girls team went to the WPIAL championship and that was a big accomplishment with them. The township rallied behind them. I'd like to repeat that, for sure."

Said O'Hara on his coaching philosophy, "I want to build a positive and encouraging environment in which girls can have the confidence to go out and play the game freely, not be worried to make mistakes or have me come down and yell at them, but to go out, play hard and give 100-percent effort. As long as we do that, the wins will follow after."

O'Hara said he hopes to encourage his squad to improve their communication skills so that they can use the game of basketball and the adversities they face on the court to help them later on in life.