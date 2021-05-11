Breaking News:

Medina Spirit will run Preakness Stakes following Kentucky Derby controversy

Shenango baseball team clinches crown with victory over Riverside

Kayleen Cubbal and Ron Poniewasz Jr.,, New Castle News, Pa.
·6 min read

May 11—The Shenango High baseball team is headed to the playoffs.

The Wildcats rolled past Riverside 9-1 in a WPIAL Section 2-2A game on the Panthers' home field. The win clinched the section title for Shenango.

It was the 13th straight win for the Wildcats, who are 8-1 in the section and 15-2 overall. Shenango has one section game remaining — Tuesday at home against Riverside. Neshannock, Laurel and Riverside (9-6 overall) are all 8-2 in section play.

Shane Cato went the distance to pick up the mound win. He struck out six, walked one and gave up four hits in improving his record to 7-1.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the first inning, five in the fourth and one in the fifth. The Panthers (5-3, 9-6) scored their run in the fourth.

Tyler Kamerer led Shenango with two triples and three RBIs. Gabe Yanssens and Cre Calabria each had a single and double and Cato and Hunter Lively two singles each.

With opening-round playoff pairings announced Friday, second-year coach Larry Kelly is gearing up for what he hopes is a long playoff run.

"At this point, we really don't seem to have any weaknesses," Kelly said. "We're averaging close to 10 runs a game. We had one bad game (a 20-8 nonsection loss to Mars in the third game of the season)." The Wildcats also lost to Neshannock, 9-2 in Game 3.

"We're giving up less than three runs per game," Kelly added. "Everything has come together."

Blackhawk 1, New Castle 0

Red Hurricane starting pitcher Rocco Bernadina did his job on the mound.

Bernadina, though, didn't get the support he needed to pay it off.

Bernadina tossed his first no-hitter of the year for New Castle, but he was on the losing end of a Section 2-4A road loss to the Cougars.

Bernadina (2-4) walked two batters and struck out 13.

The first Cougars batter of the game walked. An errant pickoff attempt by the catcher sailed over the first baseman's head and down the line in right. The runner raced to third on the play and came around to score on a sacrifice fly.

"Rocco was in complete command; in a total zone," New Castle coach Bill Cook said. "He was very impressive. To have 13 strikeouts against a team like Blackhawk is a great accomplishment.

"It's just a shame to lose a game when a guy throws a no-hitter. We had some mental mistakes. A lot of baserunning mistakes that really hurt us."

The 'Canes (6-5, 9-9) recorded six total hits.

The Cougars are now 8-3, 13-3.

Mohawk 5, Ellwood City 0

The Warriors' Cooper Vance tossed a gem in a Section 1-3A road win over the Wolverines.

Vance started and worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing no runs and two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Marc Conti relieved and finished up to cap the win for Mohawk.

The Warriors (6-3, 10-6) had eight hits, including three by Conti.

Garrison Staph and Conti drove in two runs each for Mohawk.

Ryan Hampton started and took the loss. Hampton pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and five runs — three earned — with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Warriors scored two runs in the third and three in the seventh.

Ellwood City Lincoln is 6-3, 8-11.

Laurel 6, Neshannock 1

The Spartans erased an early deficit with a three-run third inning en route to a Section 2-2A road win over the Lancers.

Neshannock (5-3, 11-6) held a 1-0 lead after one inning and maintained that margin into the third. Laurel (5-3, 9-6) regrouped by plating three markers in the third to take the lead for good.

The Lancers were limited to four hits, while committing four errors.

The Spartans posted seven hits, including three by Connor Pontzloff. Landin Esposito added a pair of hits and RBIs for the winners.

Robert Herr picked up the win on the hill. Herr gave up four hits and one run with 10 strikeouts.

Sebastian Coiro suffered the setback. Coiro allowed four hits and two runs over five innings with 10 strikeouts.

Laurel plated two runs in the third, three in the sixth and one more in the seventh.

Neshannock scored its run in the first inning.

Softball

Wilmington 9, Reynolds 8

The Lady Greyhounds scored early and held on late for a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over the Lady Raiders.

Wilmington (9-1, 9-1) scored three runs in the first inning for a 3-1 lead.

"Right off the get-go we put runs up; it was a hard-fought win," Wilmington coach John Frank said. "They were a good team, but we were able to care of business."

Remi Koi (6-0) started and went the distance to pick up the victory. Koi allowed eight hits and eight earned runs with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

"Remi threw well," Frank said.

The Lady Greyhounds notched eight hits.

Ella Krarup, Faith Jones, Paije Peterson and Taylor Dlugozima delivered two hits each for Wilmington. Dlugozima knocked in three runs and Peterson provided a pair of RBIs.

Wilmington scored three runs in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth.

Reynolds registered a marker in the first, one in the third and six in the sixth.

Union 16, Rochester 1

The Lady Scots jumped on the Lady Rams early in a Section 1-1A road win.

The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.

Union (8-1, 9-6) scored four runs in the top of the first and never looked back.

Skylar Fisher, Emily Siddall and Raquel Zarlingo tallied two hits each for the Lady Scots.

Halaena Blakley went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed one run and two hits, walking one and striking out nine.

The Lady Scots plated four runs in the first, seven in the third and five more in the fourth.

Rochester (3-5, 3-6) scored its run in the fourth.

New Castle 7, Ambridge 2

Rachel Zona pitched the Lady 'Canes to a Section 3-4A home victory over the Lady Bridgers.

Zona (4-6) started and went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed five hits and two runs — one earned — with a pair of walks and six strikeouts.

The Lady 'Canes (3-7, 4-9) collected seven hits.

McKenzie Powers posted two hits.

Neena Flora drove in two runs for New Castle.

The Lady 'Canes scored four runs in the second and three in the fourth.

Ambridge (1-10, 1-13) recorded both of its runs in the seventh.

ncsports@ncnewsonline.com

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Fatigue a 'good problem' to have, says Barty

    Since leaving Australia in March for the first time in more than a year, the 25-year-old won the Miami Open, reached the quarters in Charleston, beat Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final before reaching the decider at the Madrid WTA 1000 event. Barty, who is building towards the French Open at the end of the month, also won the doubles with American Jennifer Brady at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart. After losing to Belarusian Sabalenka in Madrid on Saturday, Barty said being tired meant she was doing something right.

  • Canada to play 2 more home World Cup qualifiers in U.S.

    As Canada continues to wrestle with the coronavirus pandemic, the country's national soccer team will play two more of its home World Cup qualifying matches south of the border in June. Canada will face Aruba in Bradenton, Fla., on June 5, and will take on Suriname in suburban Chicago on June 8, Canada Soccer confirmed Monday. The games are Canada's last two of four matches in CONCACAF Group B. A March 26 Canadian home match against Bermuda was held in Orlando, Fla., which Canada won 5-1.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • Chiefs cut TE who wanted salary converted to Bitcoin

    The Kansas City Chiefs have cut tight end Sean Culkin, who made news last month when he announced he planned to be the first NFL player to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Culkin, 27, signed a reserve/future contract in February and would have received $920,000 if he made the roster as the primary backup to six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. The recent additions of veteran Blake Bell in free agency and former Duke tight end Noah Gray in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft apparently made Culkin expendable.

  • Panthers DT DaQuan Jones nails the Tim Tebow deal in a tweet

    Here's what Panthers defensive tackle DaQan Jones had to say about the deal.

  • Two Team Penske crew chiefs to miss Dover race

    Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski each will be without their crew chief in Sunday's Cup race.

  • Former NFL QB Colt Brennan dies at 37

    Colt Brennan, a record-breaking quarterback in college at Hawaii who had a brief pro football career, has died at the age of 37. Hawaii News Now reported that details about his passing were not immediately available, but Brennan is believed to have been at a rehabilitation facility in California at the time of his death. [more]

  • Dez Bryant perplexed by Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

    Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Jarred Kelenic kicks off Promotion Season

    Touted Seattle outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic is expected to join the Mariners Thursday. It's time to get excited. Scott Pianowski breaks down the fantasy impact.

  • The Pistons are pulling off possibly one of the all-time great tank jobs in NBA history

    We’re not saying anyone should vote general manager Troy Weaver as executive of the year for fielding a team that could post a .278 winning percentage, but this isn’t easy to pull off.

  • Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot. Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year with Greek Tsitsipas the youngest of them at 22.

  • Spurs' record-setting 1st half ends Bucks' streak, 146-125

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) The San Antonio Spurs used the agony of their most humiliating defeat this season as motivation for an uplifting victory, and it couldn't have come at a better time. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling to a 146-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bruins vs. Capitals preview, prediction

    The Bruins will face the Capitals in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, starting Saturday night. We preview the series, the key matchups, players to watch and a prediction.

  • Even with Tim Tebow's position switch, is that good enough reason for Jaguars to sign him? Here's who benefits the most.

    The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.

  • Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished with 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race. ''It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open,'' coach Steve Kerr said, praising the balance.

  • Bob Baffert acknowledges using ointment on Medina Spirit that includes betamethasone

    Trainer Bob Baffert says Otomax could be the source of the drug that has put Medina Spirit's victory in Kentucky Derby in jeopardy.

  • Report: Broncos believe getting QB Aaron Rodgers is a ‘real possibility’

    The Packers have said they won't trade QB Aaron Rodgers, but the Broncos still believe there is a "real possibility" of getting something done for the MVP.

  • Devin Bush complains about Tim Tebow getting a job, then complains that the media noticed

    People in the NFL are reacting to Tim Tebow likely returning to the NFL. And people whose job it is to react to the reactions of people in the NFL are reacting to the reaction. And the reaction isn’t ideal. Steelers linebacker Devin Bush posted a tweet complaining about Tim Tebow getting a job in [more]

  • Chiefs release 3 players ahead of rookie minicamp

    Chiefs rookie minicamp begins on Friday, May 14 and the team needed space to sign undrafted rookies.

  • How should Celtics 'shake things up' after disappointing season?

    The Boston Celtics' disappointing season suggests change could be coming this summer. What that change could look like is unclear, however.