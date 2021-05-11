Shenango baseball team clinches crown with victory over Riverside

May 11—The Shenango High baseball team is headed to the playoffs.

The Wildcats rolled past Riverside 9-1 in a WPIAL Section 2-2A game on the Panthers' home field. The win clinched the section title for Shenango.

It was the 13th straight win for the Wildcats, who are 8-1 in the section and 15-2 overall. Shenango has one section game remaining — Tuesday at home against Riverside. Neshannock, Laurel and Riverside (9-6 overall) are all 8-2 in section play.

Shane Cato went the distance to pick up the mound win. He struck out six, walked one and gave up four hits in improving his record to 7-1.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the first inning, five in the fourth and one in the fifth. The Panthers (5-3, 9-6) scored their run in the fourth.

Tyler Kamerer led Shenango with two triples and three RBIs. Gabe Yanssens and Cre Calabria each had a single and double and Cato and Hunter Lively two singles each.

With opening-round playoff pairings announced Friday, second-year coach Larry Kelly is gearing up for what he hopes is a long playoff run.

"At this point, we really don't seem to have any weaknesses," Kelly said. "We're averaging close to 10 runs a game. We had one bad game (a 20-8 nonsection loss to Mars in the third game of the season)." The Wildcats also lost to Neshannock, 9-2 in Game 3.

"We're giving up less than three runs per game," Kelly added. "Everything has come together."

Blackhawk 1, New Castle 0

Red Hurricane starting pitcher Rocco Bernadina did his job on the mound.

Bernadina, though, didn't get the support he needed to pay it off.

Bernadina tossed his first no-hitter of the year for New Castle, but he was on the losing end of a Section 2-4A road loss to the Cougars.

Bernadina (2-4) walked two batters and struck out 13.

The first Cougars batter of the game walked. An errant pickoff attempt by the catcher sailed over the first baseman's head and down the line in right. The runner raced to third on the play and came around to score on a sacrifice fly.

"Rocco was in complete command; in a total zone," New Castle coach Bill Cook said. "He was very impressive. To have 13 strikeouts against a team like Blackhawk is a great accomplishment.

"It's just a shame to lose a game when a guy throws a no-hitter. We had some mental mistakes. A lot of baserunning mistakes that really hurt us."

The 'Canes (6-5, 9-9) recorded six total hits.

The Cougars are now 8-3, 13-3.

Mohawk 5, Ellwood City 0

The Warriors' Cooper Vance tossed a gem in a Section 1-3A road win over the Wolverines.

Vance started and worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing no runs and two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Marc Conti relieved and finished up to cap the win for Mohawk.

The Warriors (6-3, 10-6) had eight hits, including three by Conti.

Garrison Staph and Conti drove in two runs each for Mohawk.

Ryan Hampton started and took the loss. Hampton pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and five runs — three earned — with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Warriors scored two runs in the third and three in the seventh.

Ellwood City Lincoln is 6-3, 8-11.

Laurel 6, Neshannock 1

The Spartans erased an early deficit with a three-run third inning en route to a Section 2-2A road win over the Lancers.

Neshannock (5-3, 11-6) held a 1-0 lead after one inning and maintained that margin into the third. Laurel (5-3, 9-6) regrouped by plating three markers in the third to take the lead for good.

The Lancers were limited to four hits, while committing four errors.

The Spartans posted seven hits, including three by Connor Pontzloff. Landin Esposito added a pair of hits and RBIs for the winners.

Robert Herr picked up the win on the hill. Herr gave up four hits and one run with 10 strikeouts.

Sebastian Coiro suffered the setback. Coiro allowed four hits and two runs over five innings with 10 strikeouts.

Laurel plated two runs in the third, three in the sixth and one more in the seventh.

Neshannock scored its run in the first inning.

Softball

Wilmington 9, Reynolds 8

The Lady Greyhounds scored early and held on late for a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over the Lady Raiders.

Wilmington (9-1, 9-1) scored three runs in the first inning for a 3-1 lead.

"Right off the get-go we put runs up; it was a hard-fought win," Wilmington coach John Frank said. "They were a good team, but we were able to care of business."

Remi Koi (6-0) started and went the distance to pick up the victory. Koi allowed eight hits and eight earned runs with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

"Remi threw well," Frank said.

The Lady Greyhounds notched eight hits.

Ella Krarup, Faith Jones, Paije Peterson and Taylor Dlugozima delivered two hits each for Wilmington. Dlugozima knocked in three runs and Peterson provided a pair of RBIs.

Wilmington scored three runs in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth.

Reynolds registered a marker in the first, one in the third and six in the sixth.

Union 16, Rochester 1

The Lady Scots jumped on the Lady Rams early in a Section 1-1A road win.

The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.

Union (8-1, 9-6) scored four runs in the top of the first and never looked back.

Skylar Fisher, Emily Siddall and Raquel Zarlingo tallied two hits each for the Lady Scots.

Halaena Blakley went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed one run and two hits, walking one and striking out nine.

The Lady Scots plated four runs in the first, seven in the third and five more in the fourth.

Rochester (3-5, 3-6) scored its run in the fourth.

New Castle 7, Ambridge 2

Rachel Zona pitched the Lady 'Canes to a Section 3-4A home victory over the Lady Bridgers.

Zona (4-6) started and went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed five hits and two runs — one earned — with a pair of walks and six strikeouts.

The Lady 'Canes (3-7, 4-9) collected seven hits.

McKenzie Powers posted two hits.

Neena Flora drove in two runs for New Castle.

The Lady 'Canes scored four runs in the second and three in the fourth.

Ambridge (1-10, 1-13) recorded both of its runs in the seventh.

ncsports@ncnewsonline.com