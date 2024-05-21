Shenango baseball eliminated by South Allegheny in WPIAL Class 3A playoffs

May 21—PITTSBURGH — One mistake proved costly for the Shenango High baseball team Monday afternoon.

Trenton Popovich belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to account for all of the scoring, lifting South Allegheny to a 2-0 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round win over the Wildcats at Plum High School.

Popovich's home run came off Shenango starting pitcher Jimmy Roe.

"Jimmy Roe has been extremely steady for us," Shenango coach Mike Othites said. "He pitched a tremendous game. One pitch he got a little up and that was the difference."

Shenango, seeded No.12, bows out at 11-10 overall.

"Look at our record, you take into account who we play," Othites said. "We're playing up and we play in a tough section. I'm very, very pleased with this team It was a lot of fun."

The fourth-seeded Gladiators (17-4) advance to the semifinals to face top-seeded Riverside on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

The Wildcats were limited to three hits off Popovich, who went the distance to pick up the victory. Jason Malley had two of the hits.

Popovich walked two and struck out six.

"Their pitcher did a tremendous job," Othites said. "We had a couple of opportunities. One was with the bases loaded with one out.

"We just didn't get a timely hit."

Roe tossed five innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs with a walk and two strikeouts.

"I couldn't be more proud of Jimmy Roe," Othites said. "He's been a bulldog on the mound for us."

Campoli pitched the sixth inning for Shenango. He was perfect on the hill with a strikeout.

Wildcats hurlers worked around four errors as well.

"When you get to this point, everybody is good," Othites said. "They have a good pitcher.

"He set up the fastball with his curveball. We knew we were going to face somebody good."

The Wildcats lose six players — Grason Hooks, Gennaro Leitera, Malley, Jake Natale, Roe and Ben Santangelo — to graduation.

"They had a whole new system to learn," said Othites, who was coaching in his first season of his second stint with the school. "They had to buy into that and they did."

