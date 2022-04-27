Shenandoah seniors among IBCA scholarship winners

Apr. 27—Shenandoah basketball players Jasper Campbell and Jordan Zody were among 24 Indiana high school seniors who have been named winners of 2022 scholarship awards from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Tuesday.

The IBCA — a statewide coaches group with about 2,400 members — this year is presenting a grant of $750 to each recipient in the names of Marion Crawley, Junior Mannies and Pat Aikman. Through the years, the IBCA has awarded about $760,000 in scholarships to Indiana student-athletes.

"I would like to congratulate you for being selected as a recipient," IBCA executive director Steve Witty wrote in informing winners of the various selections. "... Thank you for your contributions to Indiana high school basketball, and best of luck as you move on to the college of your choice."

A total of 20 Crawley Scholarships were presented to nine boys' players — including Campbell — 10 girls' players and one student manager.

Campbell was named First-Team All-THB Sports after averaging 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds last season for the Raiders. He is also a key contributor for the Shenandoah baseball team this spring.

Former Anderson player Dayveon Turner of Arsenal Tech was also named a Crawley Award winner.

Criteria for the Crawley Scholarship includes achievement in basketball, achievement in academics, participation in extracurricular activities and service to one's school and community. Crawley was a former four-time boys basketball state championship coach — two with the Washington Hatchets and two with the Lafayette Jeff Bronchos — who amassed 644 career wins. He later became the first executive director of the IBCA.

Three players — Carson Brindle of the Gibson Southern boys, Jolie Groves of the Triton girls and Zody — were honored as recipients of the 12th annual Pat Aikman Character and Leadership Awards, named for the former Indiana All-Star game director and former IBCA Coordinator of Special Projects.

Zody played in all 23 Shenandoah games last season and averaged 1.7 points. He leads a talented Raiders golf team this spring after qualifying for regional in 2021 as an individual.

Criteria for the Aikman Award include achievements and contributions in basketball, scholastic achievement, extra-curricular activities and service to school and community. Also, those considered for the Aikman Award are students who plan to enter the fields of journalism, sports management, athletic training or physical therapy.

"These are deserving young people who help make coaching a great profession," Witty said of all the winners.

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.