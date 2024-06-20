Shenandoah looks to expand Mitchell's role

Jun. 20—ANDERSON — After a number of losses to graduation and transfer as well as a key player returning from injury, there are question marks around the Shenandoah boys basketball program as coach Rick Ellsworth heads into his second season after a 13-11 debut last year.

But one of those questions does not revolve around Raiders junior guard Zane Mitchell.

So confident in his talents, Ellsworth plans to shift Mitchell from primarily the point position to more of a shooting guard to take advantage of his scoring ability, something that was on display Friday afternoon at the 16th annual Indiana Basketball All-Star Classic at Anderson University's Kardatzke Wellness Center.

Mitchell hit an early 3-point basket and scored seven points while also showing some muscle with four rebounds, helping his "White" All-Stars to a convincing 102-72 win in the first of two Futures games, featuring players who have just completed their freshman or sophomore seasons.

"I thought it was great," Mitchell said of playing in the Classic. "It was a great experience and a great opportunity. It was played at a different pace than I'm used to, so that helped a lot."

After scoring 7 points per game a year ago while handing out a team-best 4.1 assists per contest, Mitchell is looking forward to the challenge of an expanded offensive role, something he has devoted most of his time to this summer.

"I've put in a lot of work in the offseason to expand my game," Mitchell said. "That will allow me to do more."

"Zane has really worked hard since the season's end. He's already put up about 15,000 shots," Ellsworth said. "His goal is 25,000, so he's playing like it, and he's playing downhill. He's so smart, basketball IQ-wise, he just makes everyone around him better."

The Raiders lose starters Haygen Tomlinson (8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds) and A.J. Demick (5.5 points) to graduation and junior Jonny Howard (7.5 points, 2.5 assists) has transferred to Hagerstown. Junior Jarrett Helman (10 points in two games) is expected to return after losing most of his sophomore season to a leg injury that also cost him a baseball season.

But the development of juniors Garrett May and Aiden Coffey as well as senior Cannon Case will allow for Mitchell to slide over to play more as a shooting guard, something he was doing a lot of Friday.

"This summer so far, Aiden Coffey has really stepped in this year as that (point), and that allows me to move Zane off the ball," Ellsworth said.

"I've got to play hard all the time. That's what's going to help me the most," Mitchell said. "Especially when I go from this to (Class) 2A competition, it's a much different pace. If I play this hard against 2A competition, that will allow me to do more."

