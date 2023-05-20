Shemy Schembechler resigns from Michigan football after social media fallout

Michigan football announced that Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, the son of legendary coach Bo Schembechler, has resigned, effective Saturday, from his post as assistant director of recruiting just days after getting the job.

Schembechler, who played under his father at U-M and was a graduate assistant there, has a long football scouting career with several NFL teams.

U-M athletic director Warde Manuel and football coach Jim Harbaugh, in a statement released Saturday, said, in part: "We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University's and Athletic Department's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Schembechler's Twitter account has been deactivated as of Saturday evening. However, several screengrabs on social media exists showing his account liking racists and objectionable messaging.

On Wednesday, U-M announced that Schembechler had been hired as the assistant director of recruiting within the football program after being listed on the staff directory for several week beforehand.

Schembechler spent years in the NFL serving as a scout, most recently for the Las Vegas Raiders since 2019. Prior to that he worked for the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and spent more than a decade with Washington's organization.

Bo Schembechler is the winningest coach in Michigan history, having led U-M from 1969-89, winning 13 Big Ten championships and earning 10 Rose Bowl trips. He never had a losing season and is perhaps the most famous figure affiliated with the university, but he has been posthumously scrutinized for alleged involvement in covering up decades of abuse of his players by team doctor Robert Anderson.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Shemy Schembechler resigns from Michigan football recruiting staff