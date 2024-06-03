Shelton's 3-run HR helps Florida beat Oklahoma St. 5-2, stay alive at Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ashton Wilson went 3 for 4 with two runs, Colby Shelton hit a three-run home run and Florida beat host Oklahoma State 5-2 Sunday night to remain alive at the Stillwater Regional.

Florida again plays the Cowboys (42-18), who beat the Gators 7-1 Saturday to knock them into the elimination bracket, for the regional title on Monday.

After Jac Caglianone walked to lead off the inning and Ashton Wilson followed with a single, Shelton hit a three-run home run over the wall in right field to ignite a four-run sixth for the Gators that capped the scoring.

Florida starter Cade Fisher gave up two runs — one earned — on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings. Luke McNeillie came on and walked a batter before he was replaced by Brandon Neely, who struck out a career-high 11 and allowed a hit and three walks over 5 2/3 innings to improve to 3-4 this season.

Colin Brueggemann hit a one-out double and scored when Tyler Wulfert reached on an error to give the Cowboys a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Nolan Schubart hit a two-out single in the bottom of the first and scored three pitches later when Zach Ehrhard hit an RBI double to right that gave Oklahoma State a 1-0 lead.

Wilson led off the top of the fourth with a single, stole second, raced to third on a fly out and then scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-1.

Florida (31-28), the runners-up at the 2023 College World Series, beat Nebraska 17-11 earlier in the day to avoid elimination and advance to the final against the Oklahoma State.

