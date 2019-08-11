Shelton Gibson’s 2-year run on Eagles’ roster is over

After two years, Shelton Gibson's run on the Eagles' roster is over.

The Eagles on Sunday waived/injured the 24-year-old receiver who suffered an ankle injury earlier in camp. If he clears waivers, he would revert to the Eagles' Injured Reserve.

This was a Shelton for Shelton transaction on Sunday.

Taking Gibson's spot on the 90-man roster is cornerback Sojourn Shelton. The 24-year-old Wisconsin product went undrafted in 2017 and has spent time with the Cardinals and Bengals but hasn't played in an NFL game.

The Eagles drafted Gibson in the fifth round out of West Virginia back in 2017. Thought to be a raw player, Gibson at least had speed and some potential but was never able to really make a difference on offense. In two years, he played in 20 regular season games, but had just three catches for 59 yards.

Last season, Gibson had a 48-yard catch in the Minnesota game but that was his only catch in 2018. In a year where the Eagles were desperate for a speed receiver, Gibson played just 64 offensive snaps all year.

At least Gibson did carve out a role as a decent gunner on the punt team, but that was only going to get him so far.

Gibson suffered what seemed to be a pretty significant ankle injury at the public practice on Aug. 4. He had been listed as week to week.

But even before the ankle injury, it seemed like a much tougher road for Gibson to make the 53-man roster. The top four receivers seem set: Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and JJ Arcega-Whiteside. If Mack Hollins can stay healthy, he'll likely be the fifth. So Gibson was in a group fighting for a possible sixth receiver spot on the roster.

With Gibson completely out of the picture, the top candidates to win that sixth job (if the Eagles keep six) are Marken Michel, Charles Johnson and Greg Ward.

