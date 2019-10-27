Shelton, Bester lead ground game as Miami beats Kent State

KENT, Ohio (AP) -- Tyre Shelton rushed for 148 yards, Jaylon Bester ran for a decisive touchdown, and Miami (Ohio) defeated Kent State 23-16 on Saturday.

The RedHawks (4-4, 3-1 MAC) led 16-6 heading to the fourth quarter. With 6:30 remaining, Kent State picked up its only touchdown - a 12-yard run by Craig Elmore. On the fifth play of Miami's ensuing possession, Bester took a handoff, headed toward the right side, then burst virtually untouched into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown.

Kent State (3-5, 2-2) got three points back on a 42-yard field goal by Matthew Trickett at the 1:32 mark but the Golden Flashes' onside kick was unsuccessful.

In addition to Shelton's 148 yards on 14 carries, Bester finished with 18 carries for 67 yards. The RedHawks ran 42 times for 289 yards.

Kent State's Dustin Crum completed 23 of 44 passes for 209 yards. He was the Golden Flashes' leading rusher with 64 yards on 13 carries.

Miami and Ohio are tied for first place in the East Division. The Bobcats defeated Ball State 34-21 on Saturday.