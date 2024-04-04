Shelton advances to quarterfinals with win over Bergs in U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship

HOUSTON (AP) — Top-seeded Ben Shelton advanced to his first clay court quarterfinal on the ATP tour with a win over Zizou Bergs on Wednesday night in the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship.

Shelton won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to face fellow American Brandon Nakashima.

“Just really happy to get through it,” Shelton said. “It definitely was a long one.”

Shelton is trying not to let the pressure of being the No. 1 seed get to him this week.

“I don’t really think about it,” he said. “I’m not someone who really checks the draw too much. I just come out here to compete and play.”

Nakashima, the 2022 ATP Next Gen Finals champion, advanced to the quarterfinals by eliminating Rinky Hijikata 6-1, 6-4. The 22-year-old Nakashima started the year at No. 134 but has climbed to No. 87 in the ATP rankings.

In an upset Wednesday, Luciano Darderi ousted second-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 6-4,2-6, 7-6(4). Darderi won his first ATP Tour title at the Cordoba Open in February.

