Shelomi Sanders finds new home in transfer portal

After one and a half seasons at Colorado, Shelomi Sanders is headed back to the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The former Jackson State guard announced her commitment to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Thursday. Sanders, the daughter of CU football head coach Deion Sanders, played in five games this past season for the Buffs as a walk-on.

Hopefully, Sanders’ move back to the SWAC will allow her to see increased minutes. Alabama A&M went 15-16 last season (10-8 SWAC) but will enter next year led by new head coach Dawn Thornton.

Other Colorado women’s basketball transfers who’ve found new homes include Aaronette Vonleh (Baylor) Mikayla Johnson (Pitt), Ruthie Loomis-Goltl (Idaho) and Brianna McLeod (SMU). Jaylyn Sherrod and Quay Miller have both signed WNBA contracts while Sophie Gerber has retired from basketball to pursue her goal of becoming a surgeon.

comin to the hill 🐶!!! pic.twitter.com/PXJBtzipAg — $helomi Sanders (@shelomi_sanders) April 26, 2024

In an interview with DNVR Buffs last week, Deion Sanders was asked about his daughter Shelomi entering the transfer portal:

Coach Prime on his daughter Shelomi entering the Transfer Portal "Which was Stupid"🤣 pic.twitter.com/phG97ELz9e — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) April 17, 2024

