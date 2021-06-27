Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sizzles at Jamaican Olympic Trials; Omar McLeod stunned

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce completed a sweep of the 100m and 200m at the Jamaica Olympic Track and Field Trials, while Rio gold medalist Omar McLeod finished last in the 110m hurdles and is likely missing Tokyo.

Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m champion who came back from childbirth to win the 2019 World 100m title, finished trials Sunday by winning the 200m in a personal-best 21.79 seconds. She won the 100m on Friday in 10.71 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce ranks No. 1 in the world this year in the 100m with a 10.63 from June 5, making her the second-fastest woman in history behind Florence Griffith Joyner. American Sha’Carri Richardson is second in 2021 at 10.72.

Fraser-Pryce ranks No. 2 this year in the 200m behind Gabby Thomas, who won the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday in 21.61, making her the second-fastest in history behind Griffith Joyner.

At 34, Fraser-Pryce can become the oldest individual Olympic flat sprint champion in history, according to Olympedia.org. In 2019, she became the first mom to win an Olympic or world 100m title in 24 years.

Also Sunday, McLeod finished last and will miss the Tokyo Games should the Jamaican federation follow usual policy and take the top three finishers.

McLeod hit the first hurdle square with his lead foot and lost enough momentum that he never got back into the race. Video is here.

Ronald Levy won in 13.10 seconds, followed by Damion Thomas (13.11) and Hansle Parchment (13.16). McLeod slowed before the last hurdle and crossed in 16.22.

McLeod followed his 2016 Olympic title by winning the 2017 World title. At 2019 Worlds, he stumbled to last place after hitting a hurdle in the final while slowed by a hamstring injury, and was later disqualified for falling into the lane of Orlando Ortega.

McLeod is the second-fastest man in this Olympic cycle behind 2019 World champion Grant Holloway. Holloway ran 12.81 seconds at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday, .01 off Aries Merritt‘s world record. McLeod ran 12.90 in 2017. Russian Sergey Shubenkov is the only other man to break 13 seconds since Rio.

Story continues

Two other Jamaican sprint stars join Fraser-Pryce on the Tokyo team. Elaine Thompson Herah, who swept the 100m and 200m in Rio, finished third in both events this weekend (10.84, 22.02).

Shericka Jackson, the Rio Olympic 400m bronze medalist, moved down and took second in the 100m (10.82) and 200m (21.82) and ranks third in the world in both races this year.

Yohan Blake, the join-second-fastest man in history, finished second in the 100m (10.01) and the 200m (20.18) behind Tyquendo Tracey (10.00) and Rasheed Dwyer (20.17). For its first Olympics since Usain Bolt‘s retirement, Jamaica has zero men in the top 10 in the world this year in the 100m or the 200m.

Danielle Williams, the fastest 100m hurdler since the start of 2019, failed to make the Jamaican Olympic team outright for a second straight time. She was fourth in Sunday’s final, five years after crashing at Trials as reigning world champion. Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn is the only one of the four fastest women since the start of 2019 in line to compete at the Tokyo Games.

Stalwarts Veronica Campbell-Brown and Asafa Powell will not be on the Olympic team, either. Campbell-Brown, the 2004 and 2008 Olympic 200m champ, retired. Powell, the 100m world-record holder before Bolt, did not enter Olympic Trials.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics Serena Williams says she’s not on Olympic tennis list U.S. Olympic team roster: Athletes qualified for Tokyo Games U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials results

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sizzles at Jamaican Olympic Trials; Omar McLeod stunned originally appeared on NBCSports.com