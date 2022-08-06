Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world’s fastest 100m this year

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce followed her unprecedented fifth world championship in the 100m by running the world’s fastest time this year at a Diamond League meet in Poland on Saturday.

Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mom, clocked 10.66 seconds, one hundredth faster than she ran to win the world title in Oregon three weeks ago. She beat a field that included top Americans Aleia Hobbs (second place, 10.94), Melissa Jefferson (seventh, 11.18) and TeeTee Terry (eighth, 11.20).

It marked the third-fastest time of Fraser-Pryce’s career. Fraser-Pryce, who won the Olympic 100m in 2008 and 2012, has broken 10.70 seconds six times, all since returning from 2017 childbirth. No other woman has broken 10.70 more than four times in a career.

Fraser-Pryce, already the oldest world champion in an individual event on the track, can in 2024 become the first woman to win three Olympic 100m titles and the oldest Olympic champion in any race on the track.

Full Diamond League results are here. The circuit moves to Monaco on Wednesday, live on Peacock.

Also in Poland, American Trayvon Bromell won the men’s 100m in 9.95 seconds into a .7 meter/second headwind. Bromell, the world 100m bronze medalist, edged training partner and world silver medalist Marvin Bracy-Williams, who ran 10.00. Fred Kerley, who led a U.S. sweep of the men’s 100m medals at worlds, did not enter the meet.

Other world champions picked up victories in Poland, including Jamaican Shericka Jackson in the 200m (21.84, distancing Olympic and world 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo (22.35)), Brazilian Alison dos Santos in the 400m hurdles (47.80 in a race that didn’t have rivals Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin), American Michael Norman in the 400m (44.11, topping world silver medalist Kirani James by .44) and Swede Mondo Duplantis in the pole vault (6.10 meters, with world silver medalist Chris Nilsen taking fifth with a 5.53-meter clearance).

