Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce adjusts her wig during 200m heats

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica, was wearing her third different hairpiece of the championships - GETTY IMAGES

Dina Asher-Smith wasted little energy in easing through the World Championships 200 metres heats on Monday night, but qualification was a hairier affair for new 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who had to prevent her wig from falling off mid-race before booking her spot in the semi-finals.

A day after she blitzed her way to a record fifth world 100m title at the age of 35, the Jamaican returned to action over the longer sprint distance, not even breaking stride to adjust her hairpiece barely 20m into the race.

She successfully brushed off the awkward episode to cruise through second in her heat in a time of 22.26 seconds.

The light-blue wig was the third different hairpiece she has worn during the championships, having claimed 100m gold in yellow and green.

💇‍♀️ Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price 🇯🇲 fixing her hair during acceleration phase en route to her 200m first round in 22.26 @WCHoregon22 @WorldAthletics , a world record of a kind… pic.twitter.com/6NoCtrgXF8 — PJ Vazel (@pjvazel) July 19, 2022

Speaking to NBC after the 200m heat Fraser-Pryce, who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica, said: “I had my hair done, coloured from home, and I packed them. I had different hair stylists here install them for me. This one I actually did myself.

“I’m just excited about bringing out my new collection. I brought quite a few [to Eugene]. I would say about 10. I brought a bag just for wigs and hair products!”

Fraser-Pryce brushed off hair trouble to qualify comfortably - REUTERS

Asher-Smith, who was a narrow fourth in the 100m final, finished second in her 200m heat, clocking 22.56sec before explaining that she had opted not to over-exert herself.

“I got instructions from my coach to make sure that I ran a smart race and conserved energy for the semi-finals tomorrow and the final in a few days,” she said.

“I am very happy to have qualified, to have come out here and got through to the next round.

“Obviously I’d have loved to have been on the podium for the 100m but I did some really good runs and I am proud of that. This is a different event and you have got to come ready with your A game.”

Asher-Smith finished second in her heat - GETTY IMAGES

Aminatou Seyni, of Niger, was the fastest qualifier in a national record 21.98sec. Seyni was one of two athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) - who possess higher levels of naturally occurring testosterone than women who fit within the permitted range - to advance to the semi-finals, along with Namibia’s Beatrice Masilingi.

DSD athletes are banned from competing in events from 400m to the mile.

Elsewhere on Monday, there was almost disaster in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final when the entire field had to split in half to avoid an unwitting cameraman stood in lane two halfway down the home straight on the opening lap.

A cameraman walked right into the middle of a world championship final track race pic.twitter.com/Mk60jqt506 — Uncomfortable Sports Moments (@awkwardsport) July 19, 2022

Fortunately no damage was done and Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali won gold.