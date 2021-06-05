Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce becomes fastest female sprinter alive, runs best 100m since Florence Griffith Joyner

Only one women in history has run a faster 100m than Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce did on Saturday: Florence Griffith Joyner.

Jamaica's Fraser-Pryce, 34, became the second-fastest woman ever with a magnificent 10.63 at a meet in Kingston on Saturday, blowing away her competition and obliterating the national record of 10.70 she shared with Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m gold at the 2016 Olympics.

Behold this 10.63 (1.6) PR BOMB from World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

She’s now second fastest of all time behind only Flo-Jo. Let the games begin! pic.twitter.com/U4UcyKngrS — Ato Boldon (@AtoBoldon) June 5, 2021

Fraser-Pryce's 10.63 is the fourth-fastest time ever recorded, and the fastest anyone has run the 100m since Flo-Jo ran the three fastest times ever in 1988 (10.49, 10.61 and 10.62).

Fraser-Pryce's eye-popping result on Saturday upends expectations heading into the Tokyo Olympics next month. According to NBC Sports, the 100m favorite had been 21-year-old American Sha’Carri Richardson. This spring she's had times of 10.72, 10.74, and 10.77, none of which come close to Fraser-Pryce's time on Saturday. Thompson-Herah had been just behind Richardson with a 10.78, and Fraser-Pryce had been behind both of them with a 10.84 — until now.

Now Fraser-Pryce, who already has two Olympic gold medals in the 100m from 2008 and 2012, appears the be the favorite. The 34-year-old, who came back from having a baby to win the 2019 World Championships, would be the oldest woman to win an individual Olympic sprint title, and the first woman ever to win three Olympic golds in a single track and field discipline.

