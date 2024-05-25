Shelley signs with Australian professional basketball team

A former Nebraska women’s basketball player has signed with an Australian team for the rest of the 2024 season. Jaz Shelley has signed with the Ballarat Miners Women of the Mitsubishi NBL1 South.

Shelley spent three seasons at Nebraska after starting her career with the Oregon Ducks. In 35 games, she averaged 13.4 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game for the 2023-24 season.

The Phoenix Mercury took the Moe, Australia native in the 3rd round of the 2024 WNBA draft. She was cut following the competition of the preseason.

Shelley says she’s excited to play basketball back home in Australia.

“I’m so excited to be back playing basketball in Australia again and even more thrilled to be able to come and play for the Ballarat Miners. I couldn’t think of a better coaching staff and group of girls to start this new journey with!”

Through ten games this season, the Miners currently hold a record of 5-5.

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚! 🔥🔥 We are very excited to announce the signing of Jaz Shelley! Full details here: https://t.co/QKvL3oU5Hg pic.twitter.com/VjpgBrTCBM — Ballarat Miners (@BallaratMiners) May 24, 2024

